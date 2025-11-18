His Excellency President of the Republic of Fiji at the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025

Muddenahalli (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, witnessed an inspiring occasion as His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, the 7th President of the Republic of Fiji, and Madam Emily Lalabalavu, the First Lady of Fiji, graced the 93rd day of the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025. The day celebrated the culture, reverence, and fraternity of Fiji and seven South Pacific island nations, reflecting the deep and enduring friendship between India and Fiji.

The event marked the culmination of 100 countries uniting at the Festival under the universal message of “One World, One Family,” embodying the values of oneness, unity, faith, and shared humanity. His Excellency described the gathering at Sathya Sai Grama as an unprecedented expression of harmony, love, and service, exemplifying what the world needs today.

The President extended his deep appreciation for the humanitarian initiatives being carried out in India, through the Sai Prema Foundation, and at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Fiji, led by Dr Krupali Tappoo, Mr Sumeet Tappoo, and the Tappoo Family. Since 2016, these efforts have transformed lives through 421 free paediatric cardiac surgeries, serving 4.59 million meals, and providing free heart screenings and medical services that have benefited over 150,000 people.

Speaking of the “de-commercialisation of healthcare,” he observed that the model established at Sathya Sai Grama, completely free, compassionate, and world-class healthcare, represents one of the most outstanding services to humanity. He noted that what is happening in Muddenahalli is truly unprecedented and could serve as a model for developing nations, capable of uplifting millions of lives.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the Fijian Government's firm commitment to the Mission's work, assuring that whatever support Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai required, the Government of Fiji would extend its fullest cooperation. He emphasised that the collaboration between Fiji and the One World One Family Mission would continue for the benefit of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Earlier this year, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the One World One Family Mission, received the Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF), the nation's highest civilian honour, for his exemplary contribution to humanitarian service. He joins the ranks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, the only other Indian recipients of this distinction.

Expressing gratitude, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai reaffirmed that the Mission remains committed to serving the people of Fiji, the Pacific Islands, and the world at large, reiterating that ‘One World, One Family' is not merely a statement but a living reality demonstrated through collective action.

The day's proceedings featured a traditional iTaukei ceremonial welcome and a captivating cultural performance by Fiji's Primanavia Group, celebrating the lasting bond and shared heritage between India and Fiji.

His Excellency will remain in India at Sathya Sai Grama through 23 November 2025 to participate in the 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

