Homecoming of Courage: Thane’s Own Sanchita Sen to Represent the City at Mrs. India World 2025 Grand Finale

Sanchita Sen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14:As the stage lights prepare to dazzle at the Elevitta Mrs. India World 2025 Grand Finale later this month, all eyes in Thane turn to one of their own – Sanchita Sen, an XLRI-trained HR Leader, psychologist, and advocate for sustainability and mental well-being. It's a homecoming of courage, conviction, and purpose – a moment where her professional journey, personal philosophy, and hometown pride converge on the same stage.

A Voice from Thane, for the World

Born and raised in Thane, Sanchita's story is one of resilience and reinvention. She grew up watching her elder brother overcome polio to become an international fencer and TEDx speaker, successful entrepreneur, learning early that true strength lies in perseverance. In her twenties, the loss of her father tested her further, shaping her into the emotional anchor for her family.

“That moment taught me that strength and sensitivity can walk hand in hand,” she recalls.

These lessons became the foundation of her leadership and advocacy. Today, she stands as a symbol of Thane's spirit – rooted, resilient, and relentlessly rising.

Leading Transformation in the Renewable-Energy Industry

Professionally, Sanchita is a strategic HR leader in India's renewable-energy sector, industry she believes are not just the future of the planet, but of human progress.

At the heart of India's clean-energy transformation, her work focuses on building people systems that can power sustainable businesses and impact lives.

“This industry gives me hope,” she shares. “Every project reminds me that we're not just generating energy – we're changing lives, creating livelihoods, and building a cleaner tomorrow.”

Her principles at work mirror her personal choices: mindful living, low-waste habits, and emotional literacy at home – reflecting her belief that true sustainability begins within.

Championing Mental Health through C.R.O.W.N.

From these experiences emerged her initiative C.R.O.W.N. (Courage, Resilience, Openness, Wellness, Nurture)—a project that promotes mental health as a daily discipline, not a distant ideal.

Balancing Roles, Redefining Ambition

With over a decade of corporate experience across industries, she is also authoring two upcoming books that reflect the two most defining facets of her life — work and motherhood:

Workplace Culture –It brings together insights from real-world experiences, leadership reflections, and the psychology of work—capturing both the art and the science of building humane workplaces.

–It brings together insights from real-world experiences, leadership reflections, and the psychology of work—capturing both the art and the science of building humane workplaces. Mom Guilt – The Battles of a Driven but Loving Mother, a deeply personal narrative that explores the emotional terrain of modern motherhood.

“Both books are born from lived experiences,” she says.

A proud mother, wife of a government officer, and corporate leader, she represents a generation of Indian women redefining ambition – not by choosing between roles, but by harmonizing them.

A Proud Homecoming

For Sanchita, standing on the Mrs. India World stage in her hometown of Thane is deeply emotional. It's a full-circle moment – to return to the city that built her character, courage, and calm.

“Thane made me who I am,” she says. “As I step onto this stage, I carry its spirit with me – the warmth of its people, the lessons it taught me, and the strength it gave me. But beyond Thane, I carry the hopes of every woman who has ever balanced ambition with love, every person who has risen after being tested, and everyone who believes that kindness and purpose still have a place in our world. I hope my city, my country, and people everywhere will join me in this journey with their love, support, and blessings, as I represent not just where I come from, but what we can all stand for – together.”

About Elevitta Mrs. India World

The Elevitta Mrs. India World is the only official gateway to Mrs. World, a platform that celebrates women who embody confidence, purpose, and compassion – championing voices that extend beyond aesthetics to inspire change. This year's edition, also the first season, brings together exceptional Indian women from across the country and World who are reshaping narratives of leadership, empathy, and empowerment.

