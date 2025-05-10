ICAI asks over 14 lakh members to stand in solidarity with armed forces and nation

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the world's largest accounting body, set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India, has extended its support to the Government and Indian Army for the recent action against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

With a vast network comprising over 1.4 million members and students spread across 5 Regional Councils, 177 Branches in India, as well as more than 40,000 members in 52 Overseas Chapters and 33 Representative Offices across 47 countries, ICAI is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in humanitarian efforts. In this time of heightened tension, the Institute reaffirms its steadfast commitment to national solidarity and stands ready to support the country and its people.

ICAI has a widespread presence across nearly 17,000 pin codes in India, including over 13 branches located near the India-Pakistan border. Chartered Accountants in these bordering regions are well-positioned to go beyond symbolic support by actively volunteering their time, expertise and resources to assist local communities and authorities wherever required. Through ICAI robust local networks, members and student volunteers can collaborate with government agencies, NGOs and relief organizations to deliver timely and effective aid to those in need.

Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI, lauded the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and made a clarion call to the entire CA fraternity across the nation to stand with our armed forces, he emphasized that the over 14 Lakh financial soldiers of ICAI are committed not just in words but also in meaningful action.

During his address to the CA Fraternity, he said, "Operation 'SINDOOR' is a powerful message from a New Bharat, one that asserts there will be no compromise when it comes to protecting India's sovereignty. ICAI has always lived by the principle of 'Nation First'. In every storm that has shaken our country, we have stood strong as a pillar of support to our motherland,".

The President further urged all ICAI members and students to rise to the occasion, remain alert and uphold the highest ideals of service by protecting the integrity and security of the nation.

"Let us come together in this critical hour. Let the CA fraternity lead by example, proving that we are not only financial stewards but also pillars of strength, compassion and resilience for our nation," he added.

Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-President, ICAI, said "We are financial soldiers of our motherland. In every hour of national need, we stand ready to serve our country,"

ICAI has a proud legacy of contributing to national causes and supporting citizens during times of crisis. During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, ICAI members provided pro-bono services to the families of martyrs. In the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI extended support to grieving families, offered scholarships to students who lost parents and waived fees so the dreams could continue. Members of the Institute also organized food drives, blood and plasma donation camps and vaccination camps not only for our members but public at large.

