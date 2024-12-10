IFFCO MD US Awasthi honoured with 'Fertilizer Man of India' by Sahakar Bharati

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Dr US Awasthi, Managing director and Chief Executive Office of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) was honoured with the title of 'Fertiliser Man of India' by Sahkar Bharati.

Dr Awasthi was honoured on Monday for his lifetime "remarkable contributions in the field of fertilisers & agriculture," a release said.

The honour was presented by Dattatreya Hosabale, Sar Karyavah (General Secretary), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr Uday Joshi, National General Secretary, Sahakar Bharati and Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab & Administrator Chandigarh during the 8th National Convention of Sahakar Bharati at Amritsar, Punjab.

On getting honoured, Dr Awasthi said," I am extremely happy that the cooperative fraternity has acknowledged the work done for the farmers and cooperators. I thank Sahakar Bharati for this prestigious honour and tittle for my grassroot work for the growth and development of cooperatives and fertilisers."

He further said that in India, "We had to become truly AatmaNirbhar in Fertilisers and bring Make in India by reducing the dependency on imports of raw materials of fertilisers by adopting new innovative Nano Technology based fertilisers. This will save forex as well as reduce the intake of rock phosphate, potash, and natural gas.

Dr Awasthi urged Sahakar Bharati team to actively promote cooperation among cooperatives by supporting small cooperatives in the remotest villages and strengthen them for sustainable business model.

He also urged that Sahakar Bharati should come forward and explain the benefits of Nano Fertilizers to farmers across the country emphasizing it's potential to make India self-reliant in agriculture.

Sahakar Bharati is an organisation working to strengthen the cooperatives & cooperative movement across the country since 1978.

Dr Awasthi's innovative thought of Nano Fertilisers is a game changer for the nation as well as global fertiliser and agriculture sector. The invention and indigenous production of Nano Urea, nano DAP & now Nano NPK will be changing the future agriculture as they will be reducing pollution and enhance the growth & quality, the release said.

He also initiated Save The Soil Campaign to enhance the soil nutrition across the country by adopting green manure & organic content in the soil, farmer education by CORDET. He was presented the honour with a Tamra Patra (Bronze Plaque) along with a citation mentioning his contribution to the industry, it said.

Recently Dr Awasthis has been bestowed with Rochdale Pioneers Award for his work and contribution in Cooperative Movement in India by putting IFFCO on the global map and taking the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi at global level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor