iGOT Karmayogi marks 30-fold growth, crosses 1 Cr registered civil servants

New Delhi, May 21 Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, has achieved a major milestone with the iGOT Karmayogi portal crossing one crore registered civil servants across India, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

The Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) Karmayogi platform is a digital learning platform operated and managed by Karmayogi Bharathas, aimed at providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem accessible to civil servants across India.

Launched in 2022, the iGOT platform marked a 30-fold growth from 3 lakh users onboarded till January 2023, in over 2 years.

“This rapid scale-up underlines the growing digital adoption in public administration and reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to building a future-ready and citizen-centric civil service,” Singh said.

The MoS attributed the success of the portal to active participation of both central and state/UT civil servants.

Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are the states with relatively higher number of registered civil servants on the platform.

Over 60 per cent of the registered users on iGOT Karmayogi platform are from all 36 States/UTs. The remaining are from central government ministries, departments and organisations.

“This demonstrates pan-India outreach of the platform and growing integration with state-level governance frameworks,” Singh said.

“So far, more than 3.1 crore learning certificates have been issued to civil servants based on course completion which aggregates to more than 3.8 crore learning hours,” Singh said.

Currently, iGOT Karmayogi platform offers over 2,400 courses in 16 languages contributed by more than 200 course providers including Central and State Government Ministries and Departments, Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs), Civil Society Organisations, philanthropic bodies, premier Indian academic institutions, and private industry experts.

All courses are aligned with the indigenously developed Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM) -- rooted in Indic wisdom and the tenets of Mission Karmayogi.

Singh said that Karmayogi platform aims “to increase the number of courses in regional languages, improve course quality, partner with more content providers, and improve the user experience using AI and other technologies” in the near future.

