Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in everyday iconic apparel. Under this ten-year engagement, Infosys will serve as HanesBrands' strategic collaborator in their digital, business applications and data landscape. Ten-year alliance leverages Infosys AI-first platforms to drive innovation, efficiency and agility across HanesBrands' IT Landscape.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will deploy its proprietary platformsLive Enterprise Automation Platform (LEAP), integrated within Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of services, solutions, and platforms. This initiative will harness generative AI and AIOps technologies to help HanesBrands modernize core operations, enhance agility, simplify its IT landscape and unlock greater value from data.

The alliance reflects a strong cultural alignment between Infosys and HanesBrands, grounded in a shared vision for innovation and operational excellence. By embracing AI-first technologies, intelligent automation and AIOps, HanesBrands is positioned to unlock hyper productivity, reduce operational complexity and accelerate its digital transformation.

Scott Pleiman, Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer, HanesBrands, said, "As we continue to evolve our operational model, we sought an experienced collaborator with deep domain expertise and advanced capabilities in AI-driven transformation. Infosys' AI-first approach and proven ability to scale innovation aligned with our long-term vision for agility, efficiency and customer-centricity."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "We are honored to support HanesBrands in its journey toward a future-ready enterprise. With a shared commitment to innovation, we aim to unlock significant business value and elevate customer experiences utilizing Infosys Topaz AI and AIOps capabilities, now further strengthened with LEAP."

Through this initiative, HanesBrands will address key strategic priorities including technology optimization, resource efficiency and cultural alignmentempowered by Infosys' robust transformation capabilities and proven track record in the retail sector.

About HanesBrands Inc.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), the No. 1 seller of innerwear, is a socially responsible global leader in everyday iconic apparel with a mission to create a more comfortable world for everybody. The company owns a portfolio of some of the world's most recognized apparel brands including Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the U.S.; Bonds, an Australian staple since 1915 that is setting new standards for design and innovation; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America's number one national bra brand. HanesBrands owns the majority of its worldwide manufacturing facilities and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality, ethical business practices, and reducing environmental impact.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

