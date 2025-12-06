Integrated Industries Ltd raises Rs101.5 Cr via warrants at Rs25 per share, strengthening its growth and expansion plans

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: Integrated Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), is pleased to announce the proposed issuance of 4,06,00,000 Warrants on a preferential basis to both promoter and non-promoter investors.

Each warrant is priced at ₹25 per share, resulting in a total potential fund infusion of ₹101.5 crore upon full conversion.

Participation from Notable Investors

Demonstrating clear confidence in the Company's strategy and future direction, the following prominent investors have committed significant participation:

* Choice Strategic Advisors LLP - Investing ₹25 Crore (Subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants)

* Accufolio Risers LLP - Investing ₹25 Crore (Subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants)

Their involvement reflects a strong belief in the Company's potential and long-term growth pathway.

Use of Proceeds

The ₹101.5 crore fundraise at ₹25 per share will be utilised for:

* CAPEX for subsidiary-level capacity expansion

* Strengthening working capital to enhance operational efficiency of subsidiaries

* Enhancing financial flexibility to pursue emerging opportunities

Management Perspective

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Integrated Industries Limited, said: "The strong participation from marquee investors, along with the Promoter committing to nearly half of the total warrants, reflects deep confidence in our strategy. The ₹101.5 crore fund raise will significantly strengthen our subsidiaries - CAPEX and working capital needs, enabling us to scale up the operations, enhance efficiencies, and pursue new growth opportunities. This positions us well to create sustained value for all stakeholders."

About Integrated Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1995, Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) a company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items through its subsidiaries. With a strong legacy in the FMCG sector, IIL has progressively expanded its footprint through its subsidiaries into high-growth food categories, with a continued focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, IIL has been successfully running biscuit manufacturing facility through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Foods Limited.

Nurture Well Foods Ltd.

Established in 2023, Nurture Well Foods Ltd. manufactures premium biscuits and cookies for domestic and international markets under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH.

Its Neemrana (Rajasthan) facility, with a capacity of 3,400 MT per month, features modern automated technology and adheres to strict quality standards. Using premium ingredients, the company offers butter-rich cookies, center-filled biscuits, and Indian-inspired flavors that combine nutrition with indulgence

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

