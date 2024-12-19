ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Product Management Programme to Drive Excellence in Product Innovation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: The product management role has rapidly evolved into a strategic cornerstone for businesses across industries. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, the demand for product managers is expected to grow significantly, with an annual increase in job postings by over 20% through 2025 as businesses pivot toward digital and innovation-driven models. This rise underscores the critical need for skilled professionals who can drive product vision, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. To address this burgeoning demand, ISB Executive Education, India's #1 B-School as per FT Global MBA Ranking 2024, has partnered with Emeritus to launch the 'Product Management' programme. The programme is launched in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

ISB Executive Education's Product Management programme is designed to equip professionals with the skills required to navigate market complexities, drive strategic initiatives, and foster innovation alongside the latest technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Generative AI. Effective product management helps in aligning product strategies with business goals, ensuring successful product launches, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As organisations continue to invest in product management, professionals equipped with advanced skills and knowledge in AI and Generative AI in product management will be essential for launching successful products, leading cross-functional teams, leveraging data-driven insights, and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

The ISB Executive Education's Product Management programme is a comprehensive online learning experience designed for mid-career professionals, aspiring product managers, business heads, and entrepreneurs aiming to lead impactful product strategies in their organisations. This immersive programme uniquely blends technical and strategic elements, offering a 360-degree understanding of the product management landscape. Over 16 weeks, participants will master skills in ideation, testing, market-fit product development, strategic pricing, customer need analysis and launching products that resonate with customers. With guidance from ISB's globally renowned faculty and industry experts, the programme includes live masterclasses on AI and Generative AI, cutting-edge modules on their applications, case studies from top brands like Flipkart, Swiggy, and leading Indian startups, and hands-on learning through a capstone project and business simulations. Participants will be equipped with the expertise to drive business growth, improve decision-making, and excel in leading end-to-end product lifecycles in today's competitive market.

Commenting on the Product Management programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "As the pace of technological change accelerates, product manager's role in bridging innovation and customer needs is more crucial than ever. The ISB Executive Education's 'Product Management' is crafted to meet current market demands and shape future product leadership. This programme integrates advanced strategies and emerging technologies, empowering professionals to lead with vision, enhance decision-making, and maintain a competitive edge."

"Our partnership with ISB Executive Education reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact, industry-leading programmes. By collaborating with a prestigious institution, we aim to equip professionals with the skills to navigate market complexities, drive strategic initiatives, and foster innovation. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of product leaders."

The 'Product Management' programme will commence on 30 December 2024, with a fee of INR 1,50,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successfully completing the programme with a minimum 70% score, the participants will be awarded a certificate by the ISB Executive Education. To know more, visit the programme page of Product Management programme.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor