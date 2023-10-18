Ishita House Factory Outlet Earns Prestigious Most Trusted Ladies Garments Manufacturer in Surat, Gujarat Award at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

In a grand celebration of excellence and innovation, the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, recognized outstanding contributors to various sectors. Among the luminaries honored at ILA 2023 was Ishita House Factory Outlet, acclaimed as the Most Trusted Ladies Garments Manufacturer in Surat, Gujarat. Shree Sunil Patil, Founder & CEO of Ishita House Factory Outlet, was called on stage to accept this prestigious award, symbolizing their commitment to excellence in the fashion industry.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Ishita House is a multifaceted company that offers a variety of products, including fancy cotton kurtis, fancy anarkali kurtis, latest party wear kurtis, fancy kurti palazzos, designer kurtis, wedding lehengas, fancy wedding sarees, fancy sarees, designer causal sarees, partywear gown, nightwear, kids wear, blouse, dress material, dupatta, croptop and more. They are proudly committed to quality and customer satisfaction. Ishita House is a well-known saree manufacturer in Surat with 25 years of experience, a cutting-edge production facility covering 8000+ square feet, and current exports to more than 25 countries. Shree Sunil Patil, the visionary Founder & CEO of Ishita House Factory Outlet, expressed his elation upon receiving the award, saying, "This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering the finest and most reliable ladies' garments to our cherished customers in Surat, Gujarat. We take great pride in being a trusted name in the industry, and we owe our success to the dedicated team at Ishita House Factory Outlet." He also emphasized, "Whether the business is small or big, it should be our own."This mantra has been instrumental in their journey to becoming the most trusted ladies' garments manufacturer in Surat, Gujarat. Their hard work and dedication has been instrumental in their journey to becoming the most trusted ladies' garments manufacturer in Surat, Gujarat.

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind ILA 2023, is a company specializing in market research, branding, and creative PR. Their commitment to recognizing and honoring excellence across diverse sectors has made them a leader in organizing award events that underscore the accomplishments and contributions of various businesses and entrepreneurs. This remarkable event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Lt- Digital Marketing Partner company offering web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has proudly served over 3000 clients from diverse industries and countries, further enhancing the success and reputation of the ILA 2023 event.

