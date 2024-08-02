IYDF and Amit Khad Bij Bhandar Donate Essential Supplies to Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 2: Hindu Anathasram Bettiah, an orphanage in India, hosted a heartwarming donation event today. The event was organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with the socially responsible company Amit Khad Bij Bhandar, with the goal of providing essential supplies to the children.

The event began at 3:00 PM, spearheaded by Amit Kumar, the head of the sponsoring company. Volunteers Rima Devi, Chanda Kumari, Chain Singh, and Anjani Kumari committed their time and effort to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

A variety of essential supplies were donated, including school bags, pens, pencils, legumes, rice, wheat, sugar, biscuits, notebooks, milk powder, tea, soap, laundry detergent, and oil containers. These items are anticipated to greatly enhance the children's living conditions and meet their fundamental needs.

The event atmosphere was vibrant, with volunteers distributing supplies to eager children. This donation event not only offered vital support but also filled participants with joy and pride.

At the end of the event, Amit Kumar shared his sentiments: "I am very proud to help these children. I hope these supplies will make a tangible difference in their lives."

This event showcased the commitment of IYDF and Amit Khad Bij Bhandar to social responsibility, highlighting the community's care and support for vulnerable groups. IYDF plans to continue partnering with more compassionate companies to support and assist those in need.

