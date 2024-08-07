IYDF and Eves Beauty Parlour Join Forces to Support Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7: On a bright and sunny morning, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Eves Beauty Parlour, hosted a heartwarming charitable event at the Ram Krishna Aashram Mission in Gwalior. The event, led by Visha Khatri, took place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and aimed to provide essential aid to underprivileged children.

The event was held at the Ram Krishna Aashram Mission, located on DB City Road, Gwalior (MP). The initiative saw the participation of 10 dedicated volunteers, including Satya Khatri, Poonam Semar, Sarabjeet Bamhrah, Surya Khatri, Devyani Semar, Krishna Khatri, Balbeer Bamhrah, Prem Babu Rathore, Bhadraang Semar, and Neelam Prem Babu Rathore. Their selfless contributions were instrumental in the successful execution of the event.

Maharaj and Sanjay Karkari, the leaders of Ram Krishna Aashram Mission, provided invaluable support for this charitable endeavor. Throughout the event, volunteers distributed essential items to over 20 children, including clothes, stationery, shoes, groceries, food, and fruits. These donations significantly alleviated the daily hardships faced by these children.

Visha Khatri expressed her joy and honor in organizing the event: "It brings me immense happiness to be part of such a noble cause. This event is not just about providing aid; it's about becoming a part of these children's lives and their happiness." Volunteers echoed her sentiments, highlighting the fulfillment they felt in bringing joy and support to underprivileged children. They emphasized their commitment to continuing such charitable efforts in the future.

Guided by IYDF, the event garnered widespread attention and praise from the community. The foundation plans to continue partnering with more socially responsible businesses to host similar events, aiming to provide ongoing support and assistance to those in need.

Event Details:

* Location: Ram Krishna Aashram Mission, DB City Road, Gwalior (MP)

* Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

* Guiding Organization: IYDF

IYDF encourages continued support and involvement from the public to uplift these underprivileged children, ensuring they have a brighter and more hopeful future. Together, we can make a difference and create a supportive environment for every child.

