IYDF and Saiyara Enterprise Bring Hope to Students at Rajagadhua LP School

Morigaon (Assam) [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Saiyara Enterprise, held a charity event at Rajagadhua LP School aimed at supporting local students with educational supplies and snacks to assist their daily learning and well-being. Led by Md Baharul Islam, the event brought together a team of dedicated volunteers, including Hamidur Rahman, Sharif Md Aktaruz Zaman, Ariful Islam, Yahia Ahmed, Wahidur Rahman, Shaima Begum, Dilshad Ahmed, Ijajul Islam, and Asfarul Islam, who spent a meaningful morning with the children.

Supporting Learning and Growth with Donations The volunteers provided 60 students with essential supplies such as backpacks, ballpoint pens, notebooks, drawing pencils, colored pencils, erasers, and sharpeners. The children also received snacks, including biscuits, cakes, chocolates, and chip packs, as well as cricket bats and balls for recreational activities. These donations offered the children practical educational support while adding fun and nourishment to their daily lives.

At the start of the event, volunteers hung a banner, arranged the supplies neatly on tables, and sang an opening song to create a welcoming atmosphere. They then introduced IYDF's mission and shared stories about the organization with the children. A group photo was taken in front of the supplies, capturing the day's special memories.

Interactive Activities: Games and Art Competitions Brighten Smiles The event featured a range of interactive activities, including contests, drawing competitions, and a distribution ceremony. Under the guidance of the volunteers, the children eagerly participated, using colors to illustrate their dreams during the art competition. The games fostered physical activity and teamwork in a relaxed and joyful setting. Throughout the event, the children's smiles and excitement left the volunteers deeply satisfied.

After the event, the teachers expressed their gratitude to IYDF and Saiyara Enterprise. Mr. Mohammad Ali Choudhary, head of the school, remarked, "These supplies are very important for the students, not only helping them learn better but also supporting their growth. Events like this have a profound significance for our country, bringing students closer to their dreams."

IYDF: Dedicated to Creating a Brighter Future for Children The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to the growth and development of young people worldwide, especially those in need, by providing material and emotional support. The collaboration with Saiyara Enterprise demonstrated IYDF's promise to improve children's learning conditions through concrete actions. IYDF believes that events like this not only provide material assistance but also allow the children to feel the warmth and care of society.

A Promise to Instill Hope for the Future The success of this event gave the children essential support and provided the volunteers with a sense of fulfillment in their charitable work. IYDF and Saiyara Enterprise pledge to continue organizing more charitable activities in the community to help more children in need. They hope that through these efforts, they can ignite hope for the children's future, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with greater confidence and motivation.

The children's smiles, the volunteers' dedication, and the teachers' gratitude came together to create a powerful sense of warmth. IYDF remains committed to improving the welfare of young people and working with the broader community to bring about positive social change.

