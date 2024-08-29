IYDF and Shree Shyam AC Repair Host Charity Event to Brighten the Future of Children in Gurgaon

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 29: From 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 25, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Shree Shyam AC Repair to host a heartfelt charity event at the Suyansh Foundation in Gurgaon. The event aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to underprivileged children while bringing them joy and hope through a variety of engaging activities.

"Our goal is to ensure that every child feels the care and warmth of society," said Shyam, who played a key role in organizing the event. "This initiative was designed to support these underprivileged children, helping them in both their education and daily lives. Our volunteers have worked tirelessly, and seeing the smiles on the children's faces has been incredibly rewarding."

The volunteers shared, "We brought a range of educational and sports supplies to benefit the 41 children we assisted. These included drawing books, notebooks, pens, colored sketch pens, basketballs, and Carrom boards. Additionally, we treated the children to cold drinks, samosas, chocolates, and other delicious snacks, hoping to enhance their learning and recreational experiences."

"The event was filled with the joyful laughter of children," said Priya, one of the volunteers. "We organized activities like dancing, singing, and poetry recitations. The children's enthusiastic participation and spirited performances created an atmosphere of pure joy. Through these activities, we hoped to offer them not only a fun time but also a sense of community warmth."

Kritika Gupta, head of the Suyansh Foundation, expressed her gratitude, saying, "IYDF and Shree Shyam AC Repair have always been committed to helping underprivileged children. This event provided tangible support to our children and made them feel the care of society. We will continue our efforts to create a better environment for their growth."

An IYDF representative emphasized the organization's mission: "Our mission is to support underprivileged and vulnerable children through various aid initiatives. We also aim to inspire more people to focus on this group of children by leading through example. This event once again demonstrates our dedication to charitable work, and we will continue to bring hope and light to more children in need."

Looking to the future, Shyam concluded, "We plan to continue driving similar charitable initiatives. Through this event, we hope the children received both material and emotional support. We are committed to organizing more such activities to bring help and care to even more children in need."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor