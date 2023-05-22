Jaldi delivery to make grocery shopping hassle-free in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): Jaldi Delivery App, owned by A2S Digital Pvt Ltd and founded by Ankit Khilwani, is now providing hassle-free grocery shopping services in Goa and the residents of the city are more than happy to avail its services. The app is specially designed to serve Tier 2 cities where online shopping isn't a norm yet. The app's promise of delivering groceries within 20-30 minutes makes it a convenient option for the audience as they slowly move away from the challenges of offline shopping. The highlight of Jaldi Delivery is that it gives its customers access to quality groceries at their convenience, 24/7, making it a go-to app at any point in time.

Jaldi Delivery has recently become the best option for people coming from urban households in Tier 2 cities who may not have access to a wide variety of grocery stores, including busy working professionals, working moms, students, and seniors who may have difficulty getting to the store or who may not have the time to shop for groceries. The app is designed to be user-friendly, allowing customers to quickly and easily search for the items they need and have them delivered right to their doorstep. It also provides additional services such as subscription plans and loyalty programs to help customers save money on their grocery shopping.

To reach a wider customer base, Jaldi Delivery is expanding its services into other Tier 2 cities apart from Goa. It is partnering with local grocery stores to provide customers with a wide range of products at the best possible prices. The company is also planning to invest in new technology such as delivery drones and improved delivery tracking systems to make the delivery process even more efficient and reliable. The app is committed to providing top-notch services to its customers, including secure payment options and a wide selection of products. The company is also planning on launching a customer loyalty program to reward customers for their loyalty and encourage repeat purchases.

Offline grocery shopping in tier 2 cities can be a hassle due to the limited availability of options in products, poor quality, crowded stores, inconvenient locations, limited payment options, and much more. To overcome all these challenges, a doorstep delivery app becomes the most convenient and reliable option. Therefore, with Jaldi Delivery, customers in Goa are now enjoying hassle-free grocery shopping with just a few clicks on their smartphones.

