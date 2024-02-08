Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon 2024 - A Resounding Success even in adverse weather

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 8: The Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon, held on February 4, 2024, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, witnessed outstanding participation of 1600+ sports enthusiasts, army personnel, corporate leaders, and first-time runners. The event garnered significant support from the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Rotary Club of Delhi Central- District 3011, Rotary India Water Conservation Trust, and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Despite the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, the running community's unwavering support propelled the Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon 2024 to a remarkable success.

The run commenced with the flag-off by Debashree Mukherjee, IAS, Secretary, Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Rajesh Mehra, Jaquar Group Chairman; Ranjan Dhingra, President, Rotary India Water Conservation Trust; Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President; Chandra Shekhar Gupta, IPA National Vice President; Mukesh Asija, IPA Delhi Chapter Chair, and various other dignitaries.

With an impressive turnout of over 1600 participants, including runners, athletes, and members of the general public, the event exuded a vibrant atmosphere despite the rain. Renowned figures Neeraj Badhwar, Senior Journalist, and satirist, and Ranjeeta Ashesh Sahay, Founder & Poetpreneur of Kshitij, were the inspirational speakers who spoke on the importance of incorporating water conservation in daily life. 2 skits on water conservation were organized by girl students from Suraj Kanya Shikshalaya and primary students from Pragya Foundation.

Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon was supported by industry partners, including Astral Pipes, Ashirvad Pipes, Lubrizol, Nugreen, APL Apollo, NeerDrains, KPT Pipes, Prince Pipes, KanTherm, Sloan, Neoperl, Empire Tubewells and Ganpati Enterprises. The event also received backing from Apollo Hospitals, Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, Brooks, Nutty Gritties, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), and Free Water Movement.

The success of Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon 2024 stands as a testament to the community's spirit and resilience, demonstrating the power of collective efforts in promoting health, wellness, and water conservation. IPA Delhi Chapter members contributed largely to the success of the run.

