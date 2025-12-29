Jindal Steel to Double Structural Steel Capacity at Raigarh to 2.4 MTPA

Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi [India], December 29: Jindal Steel today announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility, under which the company will double its existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India and reinforce Jindal Steel's leadership in the structural steel segment.

As part of the expansion roadmap, Jindal Steel will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades. This will enable the manufacture of larger, heavier, and more complex parallel flange sections required for next-generation infrastructure and energy projects. The company currently manufactures parallel flange sections ranging from 100 mm to 900 mm, with sectional weights of up to 333 kg per metre. With the ongoing expansion, production capability will extend to ultra-heavy sections reaching 1,100 mm depth and 1,500 kg per metre.

These enhanced capabilities will support growing demand from infrastructure, refinery, power, renewable energy, transmission, and high-rise construction projects, while significantly reducing India's reliance on imported heavy structural steel sections.

Commenting on the announcement, Subrat Panda, Head - Structures & CSB, Jindal Steel, said: "Doubling our structural steel capacity at Raigarh is a strategic step towards building long-term domestic capability for large and complex projects. With the ability to manufacture the largest parallel flange sections in India, we are enabling faster execution, improved design efficiency, and reduced dependence on imports for critical infrastructure and energy applications."

Jindal Steel continues to promote the use of high-strength structural steel, supporting efficient construction, optimised material usage, and improved sustainability across steel-intensive sectors.

Jindal Steel Limited is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

