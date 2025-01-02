Jinnie Jaaz Shares Her Excitement for ALTT’s Dons And Darlings and Upcoming Projects

New Delhi [India], January 02:Jinnie jaaz is Super excited with the great response her show Dons & Darlings is receiving streaming on Altt; Known for her bold characters in the film industry, Jinnie jaaz is very excited about Altt’s new release show Dons & Darlings.. Known for her bold character in the web series Charamsukh streaming on Ullu app, Jinnie jaaz has played an important character of Jasmine in Dons and Darlings, which has many shades. The show and her character are being liked by the audience a lot.

The story of this show revolves around the rivalry between two drug mafias. A pop-star is killed in the shootout between them, then the story picks up pace with twists. A senior police officer works towards stopping these murders and drugs.

Talking about her experience of working with ALTT, Jinnie jaaz said, “I am fortunate to be associated with ALTT for this project. The makers have left no stone unturned to make this show interesting. The production quality of the show is excellent. and I am very happy with my character and scenes. My another show “Namkeen Kisse” is also coming soon on Altt.

I would love to collaborate with this production house again.”

Sharing her experience of working with the director, Jinnie jaaz said, “I had a lot of fun working with director Jeetu Arora. I consider myself a director’s actor. I have given my best to this role. And I am happy that people are able to relate to the story and characters of this show.”

Jinnie jaaz had a lot of fun working with her co-stars and said that working with all the co-stars including Manish Khanna, Imran Khan, Akanksha Puri and Surbhi Joshi was a memorable and learning experience. There was great chemistry with everyone. We all had a great time on the set. While working with Splitsvilla fame actress Surbhi Joshi, I developed a very good bonding with her and we both became very good friends.”

Apart from this show, her upcoming projects include a crime show. Her item song is also going to be released in South cinema and a music video is also included in her upcoming projects.

