JISA Softech and DSCI Launch POV Document on Data Protection by Design and Quantum-Resilient Cryptography at AISS 2025

New Delhi [India], December 12: JISA Softech, in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), today unveiled the "Data Protection by Design, Cryptography by Default: Building the Quantum-Resilient, Compliance-Ready Enterprise" POV document at the prestigious AISS 2025 event in Delhi. This landmark publication equips Indian enterprises with a strategic blueprint to navigate the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, while fortifying cryptographic defenses against emerging quantum threats.

The document arrives at a pivotal moment for India's digital economy, following MeitY's notification of the DPDP Rules on November 13, 2025. It emphasizes "Cryptography by Default" as the enforcement layer for DPDP compliance, mandating reasonable security safeguards like encryption, tokenization, and key management across data lifecycles. Enterprises must demonstrate evidence-based protections for personal data handling, including consent mechanisms, breach reporting, and cross-border flows, transforming compliance from policy rhetoric to an architectural imperative.

Key insights highlight the need for structural realignment across business, technology, and risk functions. Data fiduciaries, especially Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs), face heightened demands for audits, Data Protection Impact Assessments, and dedicated officers. The POV outlines technologies enabling compliance: data intelligence for lineage mapping, privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), and observability for real-time monitoring. It positions cryptography at-rest, in-transit, and via vaults, as central to minimizing risks in fragmented environments like SaaS, cloud, and third-party ecosystems.

A core focus is quantum resiliency, addressing "harvest-now, decrypt-later" threats. With NIST approved post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA) finalized, the document urges crypto-agility now, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission roadmap expected in early 2026. PQC emerges as the scalable path for TLS, PKI, and VPNs on classical infrastructure, while Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) suits specialized national needs. This dual approach ensures long-lived data in sectors like finance, health, and telecom remains secure amid global migration timelines targeting 2029-2035.

"This framework brings clarity to a fast-evolving landscape. It empowers enterprises to align DPDP mandates, cryptography, and quantum readiness into a unified security approach."

- Rumit Shah, Director JISA Softech

"CryptoBind reflects our vision of future-proof trust. We deliver secure key management, advanced encryption, and quantum-ready capabilities for India's digital growth."

- Isha Oswal, CEO JISA Softech

JISA Softech's CryptoBind platform embodies these principles, delivering HSMs, key management, and PQC-ready solutions under its cybersecurity suite. "DPDP Rules elevate data protection to a core enterprise capability, cryptography by default is non-negotiable for quantum-resilient trust," said a JISA Softech spokesperson. DSCI reinforced, "This POV advances our mission for a secure cyberspace, fostering best practices amid regulatory evolution." Available for download via JISA and DSCI channels, the document calls on CIOs, CISOs, and boards to prioritize crypto-agility for enduring compliance.

About JISA Softech

JISA Softech is a deep-tech cybersecurity company focused on building the foundational technologies required for scalable, Quantum-Resilient digital trust. Our portfolio spans mission-critical security products including CryptoBind Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), advanced Encryption and Key Management solutions, Tokenisation platforms, and next-generation Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs).

With a strong emphasis on security engineering, cryptography, and hardware-rooted trust, JISA Softech enables governments, enterprises, and fintechs to secure their most sensitive data and digital transactions. Our solutions are designed for high performance, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration, helping organizations build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems.

Backed by deep R&D capabilities and a commitment to innovation, JISA Softech is accelerating India's journey towards self-reliance in secure hardware, cryptographic infrastructure, and privacy technologies.

About DSCI

DSCI, a NASSCOM initiative, drives data protection standards, policy advocacy, and capacity building for a trusted cyberspace.

Media Contact:

JISA Softech Marketing Team

Email: info@jisasoftech.com

Website: www.jisasoftech.com

