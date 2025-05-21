Kissflow Supercharges Retail Innovation: Win a BMW Bike at the Ecommerce and Digital Natives Summit!

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21: Chennai-based SaaS leader Kissflow is turning heads once againwith a campaign that rewards India's top Retail, E-Commerce, Digital Native CXOs not with plaques, badges, or polite handshakes, but with pure horsepower: a brand-new BMW bike.

Why a BMW? Because transformative leadership deserves more than a trophy gathering dust. "We wanted to celebrate India's top Retail, E-Commerce, Digital Native CXOs with something that matches their drive and ambition," said Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. "A BMW bike is a symbol of speed, style, and bold visioneverything today's retail leaders embody."

How to Win? Think you have what it takes? Kissflow is now extending this spirit of recognition to the ET Retail Ecommerce and Digital Natives Summit, where more retail and ecommerce innovators will have a shot at winning exclusive rewardsincluding a BMW bike.

Click here to nominate: https://retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com/edns-cxo-championship/nomination

Fueling Retail's Digital Future Kissflow powers the next generation of retail transformation with its low-code platformhelping businesses streamline operations, automate workflows, optimize supply chains, and create seamless online and offline shopping experiences. Our platform ensures that AI-driven strategies deliver real resultssaving millions, reducing inefficiencies, and accelerating growth.

It's the subtle optimizations that unleash AI's true potentialstrengthening the backbone of operations and saving millions.

AI thrives on structured, well-orchestrated operations. Kissflow provides the backbone that ensures your AI-driven strategies deliver real value, eliminating inefficiencies and unlocking new opportunities for growth. From optimizing supply chains to creating a unified experience across in-store and online shopping, Kissflow enables retail leaders to build digital workflows that match the speed of their customers. Our platform simplifies retail operations by automating approvals, inventory tracking, and customer service processes. This recognition underscores Kissflow's commitment to supporting forward-thinking retail executives who leverage technology to drive efficiency and innovation.

Want to see how Kissflow fuels retail transformation?

Visit www.kissflow.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor