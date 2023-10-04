Knest Aluminium Formwork launches new film featuring Rahul Dravid

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Knest, India's largest and the world's fastest-growing aluminium formwork company, has launched a new ad film with Rahul Dravid, fondly known as Mr. Dependable. The film is part of the ongoing nationwide 'As Dependable As It Gets' campaign, with the cricketing legend as the brand ambassador. The film draws meaningful parallels between both entities and is tied together by an originally composed symphony.

Commenting on the association, Dravid shared, "Right from the time of our first contact, I have been fascinated with Knest and its offerings. Now, having worked closely, I am happy to contribute to their endeavour of taking Indian real estate forward. It's great to see people and processes coming together for one common goal."

Talking about the campaign, Nitin Mittal, Chairman & MD, Knest, said, "We are committed to building an efficient and sustainable real estate ecosystem for all. And with an icon like Dravid, we can inspire the country towards that future. Through this campaign, we want to reinforce that there's a name in aluminium formwork that Indian real estate can depend on, and it's Knest."

The campaign has been conceptualised and developed by Atomium Labs, the Strategy Partner and Agency On Record (AOR) for Knest.

"Dravid has been the living embodiment of dependability, so the synergy was quite natural. The idea was to create enduring associations between the brand and RD, as we call him, while elevating the appeal of the product offering. It's a visual symphony, and we are confident it will strike the right chords," remarked Pratyush Sinha, Founder & NCD, Atomium Labs, while talking about the film.

About Knest

Knest is a construction-tech solutions company with aluminium formwork offerings for real estate and infrastructure development. An Indian multinational from Pune, Knest has worked with 500+ clients in over 8 countries. Founded in 2014, it has scaled to command the largest market share in the Indian aluminium formwork industry, with world-class solutions for developers worldwide.

