Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited Reports H2 & FY25 Performance Highlights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd (Bloomberg: KRISHNDF IN) (NSE: KRISHNADEF) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2025.

Key Business highlights for FY25

- Capacity Expansion at Halol Facility

Increased manufacturing capacity for shipbuilding steel sections, with the additional capacity becoming operational in April 2025.

- Order Book Status

As of March 31, 2025, the unexecuted order book stands at INR 269 crore, representing 1.3x of FY25 revenue. During the year the company received order inflows to the tune of approximately Rs 273 crore, while it executed orders worth approximately Rs 195 crore.

- NEW JVs / ACQUISITIONS for growth, done during the year

New Joint Venture with VABO Composite (Netherlands), now in the company formation stage, to manufacture composite doors, hatches, and superstructures for the Indian Navy. The joint venture also opens opportunities for export to South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Krishna Defence will hold 51% share in the JV. Both JV partners will make initial investments to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing setup in India.

The JV will be looking to target markets in South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The key product 'Composite Doors & Hatches' is in the last phase of trial with the Indian Navy.

Strategic Stake Acquired in Conceptia Software Technologies: Acquired a 20% stake in Conceptia Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading design and engineering partner in marine, shipbuilding, and oil & gas industries across India, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with over 20 years of expertise

Increased Shareholding in Waveoptix: Raised stake in Waveoptix Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. from 25% to 40%. Waveoptix is in the design, development and manufacturing of RF, Microwave, Optics Systems solution for Defence and Aerospace, with special focus on Optic Fibre over Radio Frequency for long distance and secure signal transmission. Within just 6 months of establishment, the company has successfully developed and supplied their FIRST Indigenously Developed Bidirectional RF Over Fiber module for Radio Communications to the Indian Defence, fulfilling a crucial need.

Way Forward

We are aiming to grow at 30-40% CAGR for the next 3 - 5 years.

Key drivers for future growth:

Development of New Defence Products

The company is working towards new product development for the defence to indigenise the products which are currently being imported, Off set contract obligation and to collaborate with Defence Research Agencies / Foreign agencies to develop and manufacture the products.

New Facility for Composite Doors & Hatches

Establishing a new manufacturing facility in collaboration with VABO, planned for FY26, to strengthen production capabilities and meet growing demand in the defence sector.

Defence Electronics

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited is currently in the process of evaluating investing in a company specifically incorporated for designing, developing and manufacturing defence electronics for the Defence & Aerospace industry.

Dividend

The Board of Directors have approved a Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share (5% of FV of Rs 10) for the year subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Migration to main board of the exchanges

The company is eligible for migration from the NSE-SME Emerge (SME) exchange to the main board of both the major exchanges of NSE and BSE. We have initiated the process for the same and are expecting the approval for migration to the main board post which we will look forward to declaring quarterly results.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ankur Shah, Managing Director, Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd said, "FY2024-25 has been a redefining year for us. We recorded our best ever Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit for the half year period as well as year and our best ever EBITDA, PBT and PAT margins for a half year period or for a full year. Our strong order inflow of Rs 273 crore during the year was also backed by strong execution of orders to the tune of Rs 195 crore, even as our capacity expansion for the ship building steel sections business came into play in the last quartile of FY25. During the year, we have taken significant steps in building up on our existing JVs as well as entering into new JVs, all of which are focused on making us a larger company with strong areas of business across the defence sector in India as well as international (for certain products) markets. We have also initiated the process of migrating to the main board of both the exchanges from the NSE-Emerge (SME) exchange. Overall, in line with our guidance, we are confident of achieving growth of 30-40% CAGR over the next 3-5 years."

About Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited is a rapidly advancing defence company, providing critical components to the Indian Navy for its warships and developing special products for the Indian Army, in line with the national goal of achieving indigenous defence products manufacturing capabilities and self sustainability in the years to come.

With the engineering skills, Late Mr. Ashwin N. Shah, the founder and an inspirational leader, started an engineering company to manufacture Dairy Equipment in 1997 with a small investment and small team at Kalol, Gujarat.

Today, the company has established state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Halol and Kalol in Gujarat to manufacture defence products and dairy equipments.

Accredited with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System as Manufacturer & Exporter, Our manufacturing capability includes a wide range of critical assemblies and precision components with close tolerances made possible through in-depth know how on metallurgy, precision machining, assembly, specialized fabrication facilities with a series of multi-level inspections during the production process.

Today, 94% of our revenue is derived from the Defence Sector with several products in the portfolio, including Ship building steel section, Special steel alloy welding wire & welding electrodes, special steel alloy ballast bricks, armoured steel profile and improved space heating devices. Several new technologies and products are under development or at trial stage through our new JVs/subsidiaries/associate companies.

