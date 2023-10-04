Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial marked 119th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji

New Delhi (India), October 4: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, celebrated the 119th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial, Motilal Nehru Place in New Delhi. The commemorative event was resonated with the exceptional musical performances by the renowned Uzbekistani singers Dostonbek and Kakhramon from the Havas musical group. On this occasion, a free health check-up camp was set up that saw massive participation.

The ceremony, attended by Anil Shastri, trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial, members of the Shastri family, government officials, and teachers, was marked by profound reverence for the iconic leader.

Anil Shastri, also the Chairman of LBSIM, paid a heartfelt floral tribute to the revered leader, emphasizing Shastri Ji’s enduring legacy of simplicity and dedication to the nation’s welfare.

Recalling Lal Bahadur Shastri’s unwavering beliefs, Anil Shastri praised his ethical standards, persistence, and bravery, highlighting their timeless relevance. He said, ” Shastri ji, with his dedication and steadfastness, inspired the nation’s youth and farmers. He coined the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,’ emphasizing self-reliance in the field of agriculture, which remains immensely popular among the Indian populace even today. His life’s ideals were reflected in his tenure as the Prime Minister of India. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s reverence for Gandhi’s teachings shaped his advocacy for Gandhian principles. Much like Gandhi, he embodies India’s rich cultural heritage, symbolizing similar philosophies.”

Curator of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial, Puja Singh, extended a vote of thanks to all attendees, emphasizing Shastri Ji’s life of simplicity and selflessness. She said, “Shastri ji’s unwavering commitment to the people’s welfare and our nation’s sovereignty shone brightly. Leading with remarkable humility and determination, he earned admiration from both citizens and global leaders, becoming a beacon of respect and inspiration worldwide.”

