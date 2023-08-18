Legrand India launches 'Allzy': The All-Rounder Switch for All of India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has introduced 'Allzy’. It is India’s perfect switch range, boasting eye-catching colours, good design, and unparalleled quality for the mass segment.

Allzy’s communication campaign celebrates the hustle spirit of multiple regions in India. The campaign is dedicated to the multitasking spirits of Indians #AllRounderSwitch.

Allzy is designed to simplify the lives of multitaskers in India by providing a simplified switch range to boost the user experience in the mass segment. For example, the Remote-Control Unit enables users to control up to four lights and a fan without moving an inch. This feature promises to take convenience to the next level, with four switches and a fan regulator.

Allzy's ultra-soft-touch rockers provide a noise-free experience, replacing the traditional loud clicks that typically accompany switch operation. Tested for 1 lakh operations to ensure long-term performance, every low-noise switch in the Allzy range is RoHS-certified. The range of fan regulators bears the ISI mark that testifies to their safety, while the USB charging solutions come with CRS certification from BIS. The sockets, in turn, are integrated with safety shutters to prevent shocks.

Commenting on the development Tony Berland, CEO, and Managing Director said, “Allzy is the new, high-quality switch that is intuitively designed to meet the demands of today's multitaskers in India, Allzy promises to elevate the experience of individuals to interact with their electrical appliances.”

“Legrand India, with its long history of lighting up Indian homes, has a great deal of expertise in meeting the needs of Indian consumers. We are confident that those seeking modern, simplified, and multitasking solutions in India will find Legrand India's Allzy as an ideal choice," said Sameer Saxena, Director of Marketing.

Every product in the Allzy range is backed by the trust and expertise arising from its presence in India for the last 25 years and global expertise.

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turn over Euro 6.99 billion in year 2021 group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company’s geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand’s products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity – simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 27 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor