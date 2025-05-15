Loop Cinema Launches in Surat, Promising a Premium, Immersive Movie-Going Experience

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 15: A new age of cinema-going has dawned in Gujarat’s diamond city. Loop Cinema, a luxurious new multiplex by Khurana Build Comp, has opened its doors, catapulting Surat’s entertainment scene into the future.

Loop Cinema is no ordinary multiplex; it’s an immersive lifestyle destination that makes each visit unforgettable.

The Future of Cinema-Going, Now Open | Loop Cinema

Spanning 35,000 sq. ft., Loop Cinema boasts eight cutting-edge screens, each with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound, providing crystal-clear images and spine-tingling sound. It’s not viewing a movie, it’s being within it. And for those who insist on comfort with their viewing, reclining seats with dual motor adjustment and built-in phone charging envelops each viewer in a cocoon of relaxation. The two top-of-the-line screens go even further with wireless charging pedestals and greater privacy.

Reinventing the Multiplex into a Lifestyle Hub

What really distinguishes Loop Cinema is its integrated concept of leisure. The complex has a well-planned gourmet food court, a coffee area, healthy desserts, and even a live kitchen, redefining “dinner and a movie” for the urban connoisseur. A three-level parking facility completes the experience. Convenience is on par with indulgence.

“Although Surat has numerous multiplexes, Loop Cinema is conceptualized to provide a unique, immersive experience,” explained Anshul Khurana and Ankita Khurana, owners of Khurana Build Comp. “It’s not a destination to watch movies, but an experience to recharge, relax, and revisit. Our tagline – Review. Refresh. Repeat. – explains it all.”

Surat’s Newest Landmark of Culture and Comfort

Loop Cinema comes at a time when moviegoers are hungry for something beyond a seat and a screen. They want atmosphere, detail, and ritual around entertainment. With its luxury amenities, forward-thinking design, and customer-centric approach, Loop is Surat’s go-to cultural oasis, a destination to come together, unwind, and lose themselves in the world of stories, over and over again.

