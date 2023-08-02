Love, Lust, and Laughter; New rom-com 'Goodnight Giggles' Explores Sexual Adventures in Relationships

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 2: At a time when gritty is celebrated as good content, "Goodnight Giggles" is a daring and unconventional sex-themed romantic comedy that delves into the intimate and humorous moments of a sexually adventurous couple, Garima (Giggles) and Shashank (Shanks), who are at different stages of their lives. The movie takes a unique approach by primarily being shot in a bedroom, focusing on the witty and funny verbal exchanges surrounding their sexual encounters.

Garima, a young physician, and Shashank, a young IT professional, reside in Philadelphia and share a passionate and playful relationship behind closed doors. Their bedroom escapades are marked by the contrast between Shashank's inherently more risk-taking nature and Garima's fiercely independent attitude, leading to hilarious sexual banter.

The film portrays two significant phases of their lives: one in their late twenties and another when they reach their mid-forties. As they navigate the challenges of aging and changing desires, their intimate connection remains at the forefront of the story. However, their relationship faces a turning point when, on Shanks' 45th birthday, he is taken to a strip club by his male friends. This experience triggers suspicions in Garima and egged on by a female friend, she sets out to uncover the truth behind her husband's actions.

Writer-director Nirmal Joshi, a physician based in the United States with a passion for the creative arts, embarks on his first professional project in India with "Goodnight Giggles." Nirmal's unique background and varied creative experiences promise to infuse the film with a rare freshness. He believes that this bold film will pave the way for more ambitious feature films and innovative content in the future.

"Goodnight Giggles" challenges societal norms by fearlessly exploring the complexities of a long-term relationship, intimacy, and sexuality. With a refreshing take on love and mid-life changes, the film promises to captivate audiences and spark meaningful conversations about relationships and personal growth.

Quote from Nirmal Joshi: "Through 'Goodnight Giggles,' I wanted to bring forth a raw and relatable portrayal of intimacy, breaking barriers and pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling. This film is a bold and unapologetic exploration of human desires, and I hope it will open doors for more thought-provoking and daring movies in the future."

