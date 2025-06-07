Marketing Veteran Rahul Goyal Launches Nuvoraa to Serve Brands Beyond Real Estate

Rahul Goyal, a seasoned entrepreneur and co-founder of Realatte, India's leading digital marketing agency catering majorly to the real estate sector, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Nuvoraa – a cutting-edge, AI-powered digital marketing agency based in Mumbai. Nuvoraa has been built with a broader vision — to offer data-driven digital solutions across industries like e-commerce, education, healthcare, FMCG, and beyond.

With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and a proven track record of scaling businesses through data-driven strategies, Rahul Goyal now sets his sights on broader horizons. Nuvoraa, based in Mumbai, marks a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey, aiming to transform the way brands connect with consumers across diverse verticals including e-commerce, education, healthcare, FMCG, and more.

Speaking about the launch, Rahul said, “Over the years, we've created something truly impactful in the real estate marketing space. With Nuvoraa, the vision is to bring the same level of innovation, performance, and trust to a wider array of industries. Our AI-first approach enables us to deliver smarter insights, faster execution, and greater ROI for clients looking to scale in today's dynamic digital landscape.”

Nuvoraa offers a full suite of services, including performance marketing, branding, content creation, influencer collaborations, SEO, social media strategy, website development and AI-powered analytics. The agency is designed to be agile, insight-driven, and result-oriented, helping brands stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

With a talented team of strategists, creatives, data scientists, and marketers, Nuvoraa is poised to become a key player in India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.nuvoraa.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor