New Delhi [India], October 18: Maven MS Plus Size India International Beauty Pageant Season 6, 2023, was organized in Dwarka, Delhi at the Taj- Vivanta Hotel. Hardeep Arora, the organizer of the show, explained that the purpose of the event was to empower plus-size women and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents and progress. This show was hosted by Hardeep Arora, and he further stated that a total of 450 women from India and abroad had auditioned, out of which 71 women were shortlisted as the Finalists.

The show witnessed some great jury members, Aman Grewal, Lt. Dr. Rita Gangwani, Fizah Khan, Simrat Kathuria, and Wahabiz. All of them made selections of all the participants with great insight and wisdom.

The show had winners in different categories, including:

Wrisha, who became the Maven MS Plus Size India International Winner.

Pratyusha, the winner of Maven MS Plus Size India.

Rupali Singh from Dubai was crowned the Maven MS Plus Size Super International India

Suchitra became the winner of the Maven MS Plus Size West India category.

Roopsi, the Maven MS Plus Size North India winner.

Christy Sarkar won the Maven MS Plus Size East India Title.

Ayushree Bansal, the winner of the Maven MS Plus Size South India category.

All these winners expressed their gratitude to the show's director, Hardeep Arora, for providing them with such an excellent platform.

