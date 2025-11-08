Miss Asia Global 2025: Angel Bianca Agustin from the Philippines Crowned Winner

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 8:Angel Bianca Agustin from Philippines was crowned the winner of the prestigious SAJ Group Hotels & Resorts and DQUE Watches Miss Asia Global 2025. The Miss Asia 2025 title was conferred upon Kavya Bali from India during the same grand event, marking a celebration of beauty, grace, and cultural diversity. Neha Balqiz from UAE was crowned Miss Asia Global first runner-up, while Ashwarea Ullas from Kuwait secured the second runner-up position.

The spectacular pageant was held on 4th November in Kerala (India), and was a true testament to excellence in event production. Conceptualized and executed by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ajit Ravi, the event stood out for its flawless organization, creativity, and grandeur. With unwavering dedication and an eye for perfection, Pegasus Global once again proved why it remains a trailblazer in the world of international pageantry and event production.

The winner was crowned by last year's titleholder, Tamanna Bharat. Sajan Varghese (CMD, SAJ Group of Hotels) crowned the Miss Asia 2025 winner, Mini Sajan (CEO, SAJ Group of Hotels) crowned the first runner-up, and Dr Jolly Antony (Chairman, Vibe Munnar Resorts & Spa) crowned the second runner-up. The coronation took place in the presence of Pegasus founder Dr. Ajit Ravi. Beautiful contestants from various parts of the world were selected through auditions for the Miss Asia Global 2025 grand finale.

Punam Chetry (Fashion Influencer, Designer & Model), Aileena Catherin Amon (Miss Glam World Runner-up, Model & Actress), Tamanna Bharat (Miss Asia Global 2024 & Model), Tereza Zakova (Miss Glam Universe 2024 & Miss Asia Global Runner-up 2024) and Varsha Reddy (Mrs Glam World 2025 & Model) were on the judging panel. The winners of the subtitles were selected by a panel of eminent persons. Preethi Parakkat of Parakkat Jewelers crafted the exquisite gold crown presented to the winners of Miss Asia Global.

SUB TITLES

Miss Asia Global Fashionista – Indonesia (Agnes Elycia Natalie)

Miss Asia Global Talent – Czech Republic (Klara Hruba)

Miss Asia Global Inspiring – Taiwan (Huang Chu Fei)

Miss Asia Global Vivacious – France (Maeva Balan)

Miss Asia Global Ramp Walk – Bashkortostan (Rozaliia Nizamova)

Miss Asia Global National Costume – Philippines (Angel Bianca Agustin)

Vee Kay Vees Gourmet Queen – Bashkortostan (Rozaliia Nizamova)

Miss Asia Global Congeniality – New Zealand (Shereen Bakshi)

SAJ Group Hotels and Resorts and DQUE Watches are the main partners of Miss Asia Global 2025, organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd. Manappuram Finance Ltd, Alcazar Watches, Green Media, Parakkat Resorts, VIBE Munnar, DQUE Soap, and DQUE T-shirt were powered by Partners.

Co-partners are Kalpana International, Aiswaria Advertisements, FICF, Unique Times, Europe Times, Times New, UTWorld, uniquetimes.org, Padikkal Travels Private Ltd, Image Factory, VPS Lakeshore, Vee Kay Vees Caterers, Akshay Inco, and JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

The main objective behind organizing this competition is to celebrate and showcase the rich and diverse cultural values of different nations while promoting tourism and international harmony. Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd continues to set itself apart through its commitment to meaningful representation, emphasizing talent, intellect, and personality as the true measures of excellence in their pageants. This year's Miss Asia Global was a radiant celebration of international sisterhood, as participants from across the world came together to redefine beauty and empowerment.

