Model and Actor, Ruhi Singh Joins Hands with Indian Comics Association as Brand Ambassador to Promote Comics at 'Create in India' and 'Waves 2025'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: The Indian Comics Association (ICA) hosted a panel discussion on the role of comics in Create in India, a key initiative of the government, at the Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) office in Mumbai.

The event marked the appointment of Ruhi Singh, former Miss India, Indian film actress and comic book enthusiast, as the brand ambassador of ICA. Ruhi Singh will represent ICA at Waves 2025 and will help amplify the reach of comics as part of 'Create in India' and 'Waves' through her influential public profile.

The panel discussion featured senior representatives from ICA and ACK, including Ajitesh Sharma, President of ICA, and Preeti Vyas, President & CEO of ACK. Other notable guests attending the event included Chief Editor Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Group Art Director, Savio Mascarenhas of Tinkle and Anadi Abhilash, Secretary of ICA, and Prathamesh Gandhi, Executive member of ICA.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Indian Comics Association to promote the rich legacy of Indian comics," said Preeti Vyas, President & CEO of Amar Chitra Katha. "With a history spanning over five decades, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle are committed to preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage through comics and ensuring today's generation of young readers also connect with their roots through comics. This partnership with ICA is a significant step in the direction of pushing the comics industry forward."

"I'm honoured to be the brand ambassador of the Indian Comics Association, and I'm committed to doing my part in reviving the Indian comics industry to its golden times," said Ruhi Singh. "I believe that comics have the power to inspire and educate, and I'm excited to be a part of this movement."

The event also included the exciting launch of Tinkle Gold 5 containing brand new stories never before seen in print. Tinkle Gold 5 is the fifth edition of the bestselling Tinkle Gold series, with over 1 lac copies in print.

"We are delighted to have Ruhi Singh on board as our brand ambassador," said Ajitesh Sharma, President of ICA. "Her passion for comics and her commitment to promoting Indian art and culture make her an ideal fit for this role."

About Indian Comics Association

The Indian Comics Association (ICA), founded in 2023, is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the comics culture in India. It serves as a platform for artists, writers, and publishers, encouraging high-quality comic production and fostering collaboration. Through events, workshops, and publications, ICA aims to elevate Indian comics locally and globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor