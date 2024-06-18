MoneyGram Announces Partnership with Rashid Khan to Promote the Company's Trusted and Reliable Services in Afghanistan and Around the World

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 18: MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced a partnership with esteemed Afghan cricketer, Rashid Khan. This association with Rashid will help the Company continue to expand its global presence and promote its trusted and reliable services in Afghanistan and around the world. The collaboration was recently formalized via a signing ceremony in Ahmedabad, India.

"I am thrilled to officially announce my endorsement of the MoneyGram brand," shared Rashid. "MoneyGram helps bring families closer through reliable and fast global money transfers, and I am delighted to share more about MoneyGram with my numerous cricket fans around the globe. I look forward to our long-term partnership."

This partnership comes as the Company continues to expand its presence in Afghanistan. Senders across Europe, Canada and the United States can visit MoneyGram Online, the Company's leading website and mobile app, or one of its hundreds of thousands of agent locations to send funds to loved ones in Afghanistan. Receivers in Afghanistan can pick up funds in either USD of AFN from one of the Company's 200+ agent locations across the country.

"As the captain of the Afghanistan national team, he understands the value of teamwork and has a strong commitment to excellence. These qualities closely align with MoneyGram's values, emphasizing the Company's commitment to providing best-in-class services to our customers." Said Sabrina Chan, Head of Field Marketing Asia Pacific and South Asia.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor