Motorola edge 50 Fusion Goes on Sale with the Segment's Best 50MP Camera Smartphone with Sony's Powerful LYTIA 700C Sensor at Just Rs 20,999*

New Delhi [India], May 22: Motorola, India's fastest-growing Android brand recently launched the motorola edge 50 Fusion, disrupting the sub 25K smartphone segment with its numerous segment best features. The motorola edge 50 Fusion comes with the segment's most advanced Sony-LYTIA™ 700C sensor in its primary camera, the segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water touch technology, and segment's brightest 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 3D curved display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection. It goes on sale today at 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India at an incredible limited period offer price starting just at Rs 20,999 including all offers.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 50MP 2.0um Ultra Pixel Main OIS Camera with segment's most advanced Sony LYTIA™ LYT-700C sensor. Delivering outstanding nighttime photos owing to its 2.0um Ultra Pixel technology which captures more light and gives 4x better light sensitivity owing to its 1.5x large pixels. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera that has 120° POV for wider ultrawide shots and fits 4x more of the scene in the frame. The secondary camera also features Macro Vision which is integrated to bring the user 4X closer to the subject than a standard lens. Both rear cameras support 4K video recording as well. Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion features a 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology which supports 4K video recording, the segment's only selfie camera to do so.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion flaunts a premium endless edge design with perfectly integrated camera housing and the segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water Touch technology. Being one of the lightest smartphones in the segment, this ultra-thin motorola edge 50 Fusion weighs a mere 175g and is just 7.9mm thick. The device comes in 3 trending Pantone Curated Colours with 3 different finishes, which are as follows: Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish for a soft and tactile feel, Hot Pink vegan suede finish with an added touch of luxury and Forest Blue color in a sophisticated PMMA (Acrylic Glass) finish.

The edge 50 Fusion boasts the segment's brightest 6.67" 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved screen display with infinite contrast and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection along with a peak brightness of 1600 NITS for clearer outdoor visibility. Powering a stunning display and other features is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, a 4nm chipset reaching AnTuTu score up to 630K. This processor provides accelerated performance, faster GPU/CPU speed, and faster 5G with support of higher resolution videos with unbelievable battery efficiency. The edge 50 Fusion comes with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and it also supports up to 15 5G bands and WiFi 6.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion equips a massive 5000mAH battery and a 68W TurboPower™ charger which gives users ample power for a day's usage in just 15 minutes of charge. It also keeps the device running for up to 30 hours. Staying at par with the display, the stereo speakers on the motorola edge 50 Fusion come with Dolby Atmos® with Hi-res audio.

Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion also features Hello UI based on latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates boasting numerous software experiences. These software experiences include Moto Connect which allows users to use apps on a desktop display. Ready For enables users to access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen for more ease. Moto Secure with ThinkShield® enhances protection at every level from the factory to the phone.

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 fusion is available in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants, Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink in vegan suede finish and Forest Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 22nd May 2024, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Affordability Offers:

1- Rs 2,000 Instant Bank discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions

OR

2- Rs 2,000 Exchange bonus on exchange of any old phone (on Flipkart only)

3- Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 9 Months starting at 2,334/ per month on ICICI Bank cards

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs 399 (Rs 50* 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

- Swiggy: Discount of Rs 125 off on Rs 299 on Food Orders

- Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on min transaction of Rs 999

- Easemytip: Upto Rs 1500 off on Flights

- EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs 4000 off on Hotels

- AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs 1000 on Bus Bookings

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge50-fusion-offer-2024

