MP Ashok Kumar Mittal Congratulates Students on their Class XII Results

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 14: Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, extended his heartfelt congratulations to students across the country who have successfully completed their CBSE Class 12 board examinations. He applauded their dedication, and hard work, particularly in navigating the post Covid-19 challenges in the past few years. "This marks not just the end of a school chapter, but the beginning of an exciting new journey in life," he said.

Dr. Mittal has advised students to embrace the next phase of their educational path with open minds and a spirit of exploration. "College life is a period of immense growth, where students are tested intellectually, emotionally, and socially. It is a time to pursue your passions, develop critical thinking, and prepare yourself to contribute meaningfully to society. While academic rigour remains important, I urge students to also focus on cultivating curiosity, compassion, and character to make themselves well rounded individuals."

Dr. Mittal praised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for continuing its policy of not releasing a list of board examination toppers, calling it a commendable move that recognizes the diverse ways in which students succeed. "A student's potential and future success cannot be determined by marks alone. Values, creativity, and a willingness to learn continuously are far more indicative of what one can achieve in life."

In a personal message, Dr. Mittal stated, "To every student who appeared for the board exams this year, know that you are more than a mark sheet. Celebrate your effort, reflect on your journey, and step into the future with courage and purpose. The world needs learners who lead with empathy and integrity."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor