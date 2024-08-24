Mumbai Set to Host the Business Expo & Summit 2024: Connecting India's Businesses, Entrepreneurs and Innovators
New Delhi [India], August 24: Favfairs is hosting the Business Expo and Summit 2024 (Mumbai Edition) alongside the Excellency Awards at World Trade Center Mumbai on 26th & 27th October,2024. The Exhibition will be showcasing India's burgeoning business ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation and connectivity. The event is aimed to connect budding Brands , Entrepreneurs, Startups and Businesses with potential Buyers ,Investors, Visitors, Mentors etc,
Also provide a platform for live pitching and panel discussion along with exhibitions.
Founders , Entrepreneurs, Startups, Leading Business personalities and Investors from across the nation are joining to engage in fruitful Exhibition , Discussions and Networking opportunities and Business promotion . Renowned personalities from Entertainment, Businesses and Politics like Arbaaz Khan, Sonali Bendre, MSME ministers and others will be joining the event and add charm .
As India continues to embrace its business culture, initiatives like the Business Expo & Summit will play a pivotal role in nurturing and propelling the nation's entrepreneurial landscape forward as already happening in middle east and east countries .
To Join us and Exhibit with us visit at BizzOpp.com
