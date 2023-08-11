Myra Grover honored with Empowered Women Icon Award by UK Parliament's House of Lords

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 11: Myra Grover, author and secretary of the New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), has been awarded with the esteemed Women Icon Award as author on Mental Wellness by the House of Lords, UK Parliament. The award ceremony, held recently, was a remarkable recognition of her contributions to society.

The award ceremony took place at the distinguished House of Lords, UK Parliament, symbolizing its international significance. The event received the support of Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The organizing entity behind the event, Confluence NGO, is renowned for its efforts in promoting Indian Craft & Culture and facilitating significant meetings.

Confluence NGO, through its dedication to celebrating the theme of AmritKaal – Transforming India to New India, aligns with the visionary goals of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The organization's role in commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence is equally noteworthy.

Myra Grover, who received the award, expressed her gratitude and stated that the recognition was a testament to diligent hardwork, discipline, and dedication.

The event's success was recently celebrated at the renowned Japanese restaurant, Guppy, where a special cake-cutting ceremony marked the joyous occasion. Distinguished guests in attendance included Pinky Anand, Vijay Mehta, Hida Kaula, Ruby Bhandari, Shovana Narayan, H.E. Fleming Raul Duarte, Rashi Rao, Dr. Pravin Kummar, among others.

The ceremony, held at the House of Lords, adds a global dimension to her achievements. The event stands as a beacon of inspiration for individuals who strive to make a positive impact on society.

