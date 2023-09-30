Nitin Gupta reappointed as chairman of CBDT

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has given its approval for the reappointment of Nitin Gupta as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to an official statement, his reappointment will be on a contract basis and is effective from October 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024, or until further orders, whichever occurs earlier.

The reappointment of Nitin Gupta, a 1986 batch IRS officer, follows a meeting of a Committee of Secretaries held on June 25, which selected him for this prestigious position.

This promotion grants him independent charge of the investigation vertical, a role that has been traditionally held by the Chairman of CBDT in addition to their primary responsibilities.

Nitin Gupta's reappointment is expected to provide leadership continuity and contribute to the effective functioning of the Income Tax department, the statement said.

The CBDT plays a crucial role in framing policies for the income tax department, while the office of the member (investigation) oversees the activities of probe wings located across the country, responsible for conducting search and seizure operations to combat tax evasion.

