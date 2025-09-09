Noise Takes India to the Global Stage: Wins "Best of IFA" as It Showcases Cutting-Edge Wearables in Berlin

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: India's leading connected lifestyle brand, Noise, has marked a historic milestone at IFA Berlin 2025, standing tall among the world's technology giants and making the country proud on one of the largest stages for consumer electronics.

Not only did Noise debut its latest portfolio of world-class wearables at IFA, products designed and engineered to rival the best globally, it also earned international recognition, with TechRadar and other leading global publications awarding Noise "Best of IFA." This accolade is not just a win for Noise, it is a testament to India's growing stature in the global technology landscape.

"When a brand that started bootstrapped in India can stand shoulder to shoulder with global giants and be celebrated for innovation, it speaks volumes about the strength of Indian ingenuity," said, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise's journey has been defined by steady and strategic strides. From becoming the No.1 smartwatch brand in India with 30% share (IDC Q2 2025), to expanding its retail footprint across Europe with placements at KaDeWe in Berlin and Printemps in Paris, the brand has consistently stormed new frontiers. Showcasing at IFA marks the next chapter in Noise's mission to take Indian innovation global.

With a focus on premiumisation, quality-driven experiences, and form factors that blend lifestyle with technology, Noise continues to embody the spirit of "Make in India" while proving that Indian brands can compete and win on the world stage.

About Noise

Founded in 2018, Noise is India's leading connected lifestyle brand, consistently ranked as the country's No.1 smartwatch brand and among the top global players. With a wide portfolio spanning smartwatches, audio products, and smart eyewear, Noise is driven by innovation, design excellence, and a commitment to creating products that resonate with today's quality-conscious, tech-forward consumer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor