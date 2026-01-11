NSE CEO calls Tirupati darshan a ‘good omen’ after SEBI IPO update

Mumbai, Jan 11 Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Sunday visited Tirupati with his family and offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateshwara, seeking blessings for the exchange, its members, shareholders and the country.

Speaking about the visit, Chauhan said the darshan took place early in the morning and described it as a deeply fulfilling experience.

He noted that prayers were offered for the well-being of NSE and for the broader growth of the nation.

“Today we had a great darshan in the early morning at Tirupati Kilumara Devastaran. We took blessings for NSE and for all our members, all our shareholders and the country,” Chauhan explained.

“The visit had been planned much earlier, but coincidentally came a day after an important announcement related to the exchange,” he added.

On Saturday, the SEBI Chairman stated that NSE is expected to receive approval for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) within this month.

Chauhan said the timing of the Tirupati visit and the announcement felt auspicious, especially as the news was made public just as he arrived in the temple town.

He described the development as a good omen and a blessing from God.

“When we arrived in Tirupati, the announcement was made. So we think it is a good omen and God's blessing that this announcement has come,” he mentioned.

Chauhan said the darshan was peaceful and memorable, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek divine blessings at such a significant moment for the exchange.

The visit comes at a time when market participants are closely watching regulatory developments around NSE’s proposed IPO, which is expected to be one of the most significant listings in India’s capital markets.

"This planned visit coincided with encouraging signals from the SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, indicating that NSE’s IPO approval could be expected within the next month -- marking a significant milestone for NSE and India’s capital markets," he stated.

