Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park showcases scale and ambition of India's clean energy goals: Pralhad Joshi

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 : Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi visited the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, located in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Recognised as the largest floating solar park in India, this 600 MW capacity project developed marks a significant step forward in India's renewable energy journey.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on X," Visited the Omkareswar Floating Solar Project in Khandwa District, Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the largest floating solar projects in Asia with an impressive capacity of 600 MW. A big thank you to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav for their unwavering support in driving India's renewable future forward. This project showcases the scale and ambition of our nation's clean energy goals. "

During his visit, Union Minister Joshi emphasised the importance of innovative solutions like floating solar technology in addressing land constraints while promoting sustainable development. He highlighted the efficiency of this approach, noting that the cooling effect of water enhances solar panel performance, thereby increasing energy output.

Currently, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park has commissioned a total of 278 MW. The total estimated development cost of the park is Rs 330 crore, supported by a Central Financial Assistance of Rs 49.85 crore.

Union Minster Joshi said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the most important States that is contributing to fulfilling the energy security of the country.

He noted that the state has significantly increased its renewable energy capacity, achieving a 14-fold growth over the past 12 years, from less than 500 MW in 2012 to its current capacity.

In his X post, Union Minister Joshi said "Congratulations to all the stakeholders, the Madhya Pradesh Government, and the Solar Power Park Developers - Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, NHDC Ltd, AMP Energy Green Pvt Ltd, and SJVN Ltd - for the successful commissioning of a 278 MW Solar Park along with solar projects. As the project moves towards full capacity, the entire 600 MW will be fully operational. It will generate more than 4600 million units of clean energy over the next 25 years. This is a remarkable achievement in our journey towards sustainable and renewable energy for the future."

