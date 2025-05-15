On International Day of Families, Vedanta Aluminium welcomes employees’ parents to its mega aluminium plant

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], May 15:Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, observed the International Day of Families by organizing the latest edition of ‘Proud Parents', an annual event held exclusively for the parents of its employees. The initiative aimed at providing them with a first-hand experience of its mega aluminium plant in Jharsuguda and encouraging a family-centric culture among its diverse teams.

In keeping with the United Nations-designated theme for this year – “Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development”, at the heart of the company's Family Day celebrations was the latest edition of ‘Proud Parents'. As part of this two-day event, the parents of Vedanta's employees at Jharsuguda were invited to the plant, one of the largest aluminium manufacturing operations in the world. They were given a guided tour of key units within the plant, including the Carbon, Potline, Cast House, and Power Plant areas.

In addition, they were also taken on an immersive visit to the employee township, which is home to comprehensive living amenities including recreational areas, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums, auditoriums, day care facilities, supermarkets, hospitals, and several others. Further, they were introduced to the ongoing community development projects undertaken by Vedanta in Jharsuguda, which span several areas including education, livelihood, healthcare, skill development and community infrastructure.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO – Vedanta Aluminium stated, “At Vedanta, we believe that a strong organization is built on the foundation of strong families and robust community partnerships. Our initiatives on the occasion of International Day of Families are therefore not just a celebration – they are a reaffirmation of our commitment to making every member of the Vedanta team feel seen, valued, and empowered.”

The objective of the ‘Proud Parents' initiative is to provide parents with a first-hand glimpse of the business and witness the crucial tasks undertaken by their children, while also providing a reassurance that their wellbeing is well taken care of. The initiative reflects Vedanta's belief that families are foundational to an employee's success and well-being. By creating opportunities for parents to witness firsthand the work, values, and environment their children contribute to, the initiative fosters pride, trust, and deeper emotional connections.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

