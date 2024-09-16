PAFI's 11th Annual Forum "India@2030: Doubling the Economy to 7 Trillion Dollar"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) will host the 11th Annual Forum, the flagship event for public affairs professionals in New Delhi on 18th and 19th September 2024.

This year's theme is 'India@2030: Doubling the Economy to $7 Trillion' underscores PAFI's commitment to fostering strategic dialogue on India's economic growth. Through two days of rigorous discussions in 14 sessions with over 70 speakers, the delegates will explore three strategic areas-Policies, Partnerships, and Priorities, aiming to chart the course for sustaining and accelerating India's progress.

PAFI's 11th Annual Forum will feature ministers and officials representing the center and state governments, legislators, CEOs, members of Indian and global organisations, media leaders, think tanks, academia, and others. The event will host over 400 policy professionals, including CXOs and industry leaders.

Beyond advocacy and policy work, PAFI organises events, workshops, and conferences that bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders, providing platforms for insightful discussions, networking, and the exchange of best practices. The Annual Forum gathering facilitates interactive deliberations while shaping the future of India's growth and development.

Several prominent Ministers are scheduled to converse with the attending delegates:

* Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India

* Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India

* Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North-Eastern Region, Government of India

* Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India

In addition, prominent Secretaries from the Government of India and Industry leaders will share their insights on strategic imperatives - Economy, Employment, Geopolitics, Infrastructure, and Technology needed to support economic growth. Notable panelists include:

- Vini Mahajan, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India

- Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India

- Dammu Ravi, Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

- K. Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India

- S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

- Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India

- Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Odisha, Government of India

- Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India

- Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India

- Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecom, Ministry of Communications, Government of India

- Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India

- V. Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India

- Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

- BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India

- B.K. Shivakumar, Director (Exports) and Managing Director, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre, Government of Karnataka

- Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, International Labour Organization

As we convene for the 11th PAFI Annual Forum, it presents a unique opportunity to unite policymakers and industry leaders in a collaborative effort to shape the future of the Indian economy.

