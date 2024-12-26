Pallavi Gurjar’s entree into cinematic production with ‘Match Fixing- The Nation at Stake’

New Delhi [India], December 26: Pallavi Gurjar, an entertainment industry and theatre veteran for 20 + years, debuts as a producer in the retelling of the events that transpired during a series of blasts that took place all over India as a result of politics. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 2 decades and has worked alongside renowned celebrities such as Hema Malini, Lillete Dubey and Anupam Kher. Furthermore, she is now all set to make a bold entry into the world of cinematic production with Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake.

She is the founder director of ArtArena, a consulting company for the theatre and entertainment industry and has many acclaimed projects to her name such as ‘Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha', ‘Dinner With Friends', etc. Since starting this company in 2003, it has grown exponentially due to her passion and strong inclination towards her work and her dedication to those she works with.

Her journey began when she graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in English Literature and Psychology. She went on to get a diploma in drama from the National School of Drama and then worked at the Nehru Centre for 8 years in the culture wing department. With these qualifications under her belt, she has taken up many roles in the industry such as that of a director, creative designer and manager, visual and graphic designer. Her dynamic personality is evident through the many ventures that she has taken up, which are not limited only to movies but also include various commercial plays, ballet productions, dance recitals, and more.

Pallavi Gurjar was inspired by ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror', a book written by K.S. Khatana, containing his analysis on the situation and how the lines between politics, personal gain, religion, and destruction were blurred. She felt that this was something that the Indian audience needed to see in today's world, the untainted truth about what had happened behind the curtains drawn over the eyes of the common man. Pallavi states “The film offers a piercing critique of how the dangerous intersection of politics and security can jeopardize a nation's well-being.” Pallavi had to go to great lengths to ensure that this film stayed on the shelves. Moreover, she had to intervene due to a petition filed that claimed that the film would influence the fairness of the currently ongoing trial. Many newspapers covered this conundrum in their articles, having an uncertain outlook on whether the film would get permission to release. After a few days of ambiguity regarding the case, the headlines “NIA files reply, producer seeks to be heard” were seen in a Times newspaper. Following Pallavi’s intervention in the NIA case, her efforts had a significant positive impact on the final hearing, ultimately leading to the decision to release the film from Mumbai High Court.

Pallavi Gurjar. alongside the director of the film, Kedaar Gaekwad, as well as the cast which includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Manoj Joshi, Raj Arjun, and many more talented actors, have worked hard to ensure the success of the film. This success was evident as the trailer of the film was very warmly received by the audience when it was released on YouTube and has garnered over 8.7 million views since the date of its release. It was also debuted to the media on 26th December.

We invite you all to attend the premier of ‘Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake' on 10th January 2025.

