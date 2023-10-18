Physiotattva elevates home-based physiotherapy services: Introduces neurological physiotherapy at home

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Physiotattva, the fastest-growing physiotherapy brand in India, recently introduced home-based speciality neurological care for individuals affected by neurological conditions across Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The brand takes this step with the vision to address the growing demand for neuro physiotherapy rehabilitation and care, coinciding with ongoing advancements in physiotherapy and medical care.

People with neurological conditions including Parkinson's Disease, stroke, neuropathy, and radiculopathy issues among others, often face difficulties with balance, motor skills, and sensory capabilities which makes it difficult for them to visit physiotherapy centers.

Physiotattva bridges this gap by delivering high-quality care from qualified professionals in the comfort of their homes. Physiotattva, a Cadabam's Group initiative, has provided neuro physiotherapy treatment out of clinics for 2 years and has recently kick-started specialty home-based neuro physiotherapy to provide immediate and long-term care to its patients.

"We believe that physiotherapy is most effective when it is centered around the patient's needs and acknowledge the limitations that our clients have with respect to combating neurological issues.

On top of the distress that comes with these conditions, we feel that it is important to remove logistical obstacles like transportation costs and effort, and ensure that a patient can improve in the comfort and safety of their home environment", said Sandesh Cadabam, Co-founder Physiotattva, who views this step as a necessary improvement in multidisciplinary healthcare as a whole.

"Apart from the effective provision of these crucial services, home-based neurological physiotherapy enables our skilled professionals to establish personalized recovery programs for our patients to facilitate smoother recovery, " he continues.

Over the past six months, there has been a 171% increase in individuals who have utilized neurological home care physiotherapy services provided by Physiotattva. This is in part due to its services encompassing a broad spectrum of intricate neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's Disease, and neuropathies.

Physiotattva has been one of the pioneers in home-based rehabilitation across physiotherapy services and has ensured that its professionals have the right platform and training to personalize treatments based on the patient's goals and residential environment.

"We have assembled a team proficient physiotherapists who are equipped with not just the medical know-how, but the emotional requirements of a patient who is coping with complex neurological conditions. The residential healthcare team is presently attending to a substantial number of patients anof d is administering personalized, yet proven rehabilitation protocols. Our team of experienced in-house physiotherapists has brought about remarkable improvements in motor and sensory functions, as well as enhanced balance and coordination training for individuals grappling with neurological disorders," said Anup Brahmbatt, Chief Physiotherapist and Chiropractor and Co-founder at Physiotattva.

He also went on to say, "Home-based physiotherapy allows our professionals to adjust the treatment procedures based on the home space which makes for flexible recovery programs. It also helps our experts provide the right self-care strategies to the clients."

Home-based physiotherapy has empowered patients with the ability to schedule bookings at their convenience and cut down on waiting time. It has also facilitated a holistic therapy process, providing an increased sense of drive and control to the patient.

Physiotattva's primary focus is placed on a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach when assessing and rehabilitating patients. The home care team comprises not only expert physiotherapists but also specialists in occupational therapy, dedicated to improving fine motor skills for daily activities, and speech therapists, committed to enhancing swallowing and verbal expression abilities.

Vinod Chaudhary, a patient who embarked on a homecare physiotherapy journey with Physiotattva four months ago was diagnosed with multiple metastatic brain and spinal cord lesions, which significantly impaired his motor skills, sensory perception, and balance. "I was confined to a bed, and transitioning from sitting to standing was incredibly difficult. The physiotherapy team helped me gradually take control of myself with motor exercises sensory training and more".

Physiotattva often takes a hybrid approach with both traditional techniques including the Neurodevelopmental technique, Roods Approach, Brunnstrom Approach, and novel approaches like Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation(PNF), Task-oriented training, Motor Relearning Programme being used to treat a person based on their specific requirements.

About Physiotattva

Physiotattva is one of the leading physiotherapy and chiropractic clinics in India with branches across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With over 31 years of group experience treating a wide array of physiological conditions, it offers a range of services including physiotherapy, chiropractic, home physiotherapy, occupational, osteopathy, and speech therapy. Physiotattva's experts are trained and certified in the latest physiotherapy modalities and help clients recover from various conditions through the use of modern technology and equipment. Some of its specialties include Sports Physiotherapy, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, Neuro Physiotherapy, Pediatric Physiotherapy, and Geriatric Physiotherapy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor