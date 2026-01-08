PM Modi chairs Roundtable with Indian AI start-ups, assures full govt support for success of their AI models

New Delhi [India], January 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a roundtable with Indian AI start-ups at his residence in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in India next month, an official statement said.

Twelve Indian AI start-ups who have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge in the summit attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work, according to the statement from Prime Minister's Office.

These Start-ups are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing, and personalized content creation; engineering simulations, material research and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making across industries; healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others, it said.

The AI start-ups commended India's strong commitment to advancing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country.

They highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India.

The AI startups said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society. He noted that India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector.

He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with and leveraging AI.

The Prime Minister emphasised that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future and said that the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation.

He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of "Made in India, Made for the World."

The Prime Minister said that the world's trust in India is the country's biggest strength.

He emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles.

He said startups should also work towards global leadership from India, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally.

He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages.

The meeting was attended by CEOs, Heads and representatives of Indian AI start-ups including Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra and Zenteiq.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor