Ramagya School Hosts Spectacular Krida Samman 2023 Event

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4: The District Olympic Association, an affiliate of the Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association, organized the prestigious Krida Samman 2023 event at Ramagya School in Sector 50, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Themed "Honouring Every Player Striving to Bring Pride to Our Nation", this momentous occasion spotlighted the extraordinary achievements of athletes ranging from state to international levels.

The event witnessed an impressive assembly of over 160 athletes, each serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration in the realm of sports. It featured a diverse array of sports, each weaving a unique narrative of dedication and triumph. From the precision of archery to the grace of gymnastics, these sports encapsulated the essence of athleticism in its vibrant forms.

The occasion was graced by the auspicious presence of Ramagya Group's honourable Director, Rajni Gupta, and our Managing Director, Utkarsh Gupta. Their mentorship has played a pivotal role in inspiring young athletes and elevating sports at Ramagya School to new heights.

Sharing his thoughts on this important event, Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Group said, "Ramagya School is proud to host Krida Samman 2023. This event celebrates human potential, determination, and the constant pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to highlighting the importance of appreciating the efforts of the athletes who tirelessly work to bring honour to our district and our country."

Krida Samman 2023 commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing hope and knowledge, accompanied by a soul-stirring motivational anthem that inspired athletes and spectators alike. Distinguished luminaries from various fields graced the event with their presence, including Surendra Nagar, an Hon'ble Member of Parliament, and Manish Kumar Verma (IAS), the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Notable figures from the sporting world, such as Asheesh Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the Kickboxing Sports Association of Uttar Pradesh, and Richa Pandey, a highly regarded Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, also joined the gathering, emphasizing the event's significance within the sports community. Coaches from various sports associations and other dignitaries from Gautam Budhh Nagar added to the event's prestige with their presence.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony, where athletes from different categories were honoured for their exceptional achievements. For Ramagya School and the District Olympic Association Gautam Buddh Nagar, Krida Samman is a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship, unity, and pride in the sporting heritage of the country. This spectacular celebration instilled within all the athletes a renewed determination to achieve even greater heights.

