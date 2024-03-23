Randeep Hooda joins Zeelab to reduce medicine prices by 90%

New Delhi (India) March 23: With the medical inflation in India reaching 14% per the 2023 report, the thought of increasing poverty in the country doesn’t paint a pretty picture. It won’t be wrong to say that more lives are at stake now than before because of the increasing healthcare budgets.

Even though the government, under the leadership of its Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi is doing his bit by providing quality medical care at an affordable price; the humbling truth is that most medicines in the market are sold at a price that is more than ten times their cost. Zeelab Pharmacy has emerged in the Indian healthcare landscape to battle this issue by reducing medical bills and making affordable care accessible to all.

Zeelab Pharmacy offers all medicines at a 90% lower cost to patients. The leading company based in New Delhi is now joined by the leading Veer Savarkar movie star, Randeep Hooda. Hooda is better known for his roles in movies such as Highway and Extraction. The movie star mentioned his excitement about becoming a part of a futuristic company and waiting to see how the partnership will create a lasting impact on the people of India.

What drove Zeelab to do this? The answer can be summarized in four words: revolutionizing the Indian pharmaceutical industry. However, this “evolution” isn’t about pushing forward solutions that people can’t afford but taking a more affordable route. It aims to make “World Health Organization” quality medicines at affordable prices.

Zeelab has rapidly scaled to 200+ company-owned outlets, more than 2000 franchise stores and a PAN India online presence, delivering over 20,000 online orders monthly. With over 200,000 app downloads to date, this online pharmacy has already captured India’s hearts.

Ambitious, generous, and willing to push barriers, these traits that Zeelab Pharmacy inhabits are due to its founder, Rohit Mukul. Recognizing the pharmaceutical sector of India is “inherently flawed”, this young entrepreneur, after freshly graduating from the London School of Economics five years ago, laid the foundation for Zeelab Pharmacy.

Rohit Mukul draws ambitious plans for the company over the next 3 years to become a category-defining organization with more than two thousand company outlets, five thousand franchise stores and 2 lacs online monthly orders. When asked about his vision for Zeelab, Rohit replies with a smile, ‘Market Domination'. Zeelab is a fast-growing juggernaut, and with the speed and execution muscle, the company is set to change the landscape of the Indian pharmaceutical Industry forever.

Zeelab understands that while one organization can lay the foundation to alter the course of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, it can’t do so alone. That is one of the reasons the likes of Randeep Hooda have joined in. Known for its panache of social activism, the actor has now moved forward to reveal the truth of medicine pricing in India. Randeep tells us that ‘India is a 100% generic pharmaceutical market; almost all medicines sold in India are generic medicines, so why the price difference?'

Zeelab Pharmacy’s arrival is a signal towards a changing scene of Indian medicines, where drugs will be sold by their composition names—just like their Western counterparts in Europe and the Americas. Zeelab intends to make medicine prices affordable and more accessible. Zeelab is constantly winning the hearts of its patients with 90% lower cost, best-in-the-industry quality controls, and same-day delivery of medicines. And now that it has started to expand, we may see more healthcare companies joining the fray.

