RBI Governor expects growth in April-June quarter to surpass 7.2 pc estimate

Mumbai, June 19 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expects the strong growth momentum of the last financial year to continue into the April-June quarter of the current financial year, bolstered by strong fundamentals of the economy.

“We are quite sanguine that the projection we have given for the first quarter of this year, 7.2 per cent, we are quite optimistic that it will be 7.3 per cent,” Das said on Tuesday at a media event.

Das also observed that private consumption is recovering, and highlighted that rural demand is reviving on the back of a stronger growth in the farm sector.

India Meteorological Department has forecast a higher-than-normal monsoon which is expected to result in a higher Kharif output.

The RBI had on June 7 raised the projection of real gross domestic product for the financial year 2024-25 to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent estimated previously.

The governor said the GDP growth in the first quarter is likely to be at 7.3 per cent, 7.2 per cent in Q2, 7.3 per cent in Q3 and 7.2 per cent in the last quarter.

