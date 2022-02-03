RED FM announces new campaign 'India at 75'

93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announces 'India at 75' celebrating the history of our country. The campaign aims to relive the footprints that the nation has created over the glorious years of Independence.

FICCI, the oldest, largest and the apex business chamber in India, also considered to be the voice of India's business and industry is the knowledge partner for the campaign.

The weekly episodes dedicated to historic and landmark achievements will be voiced by one of the most acclaimed and sought-after storytellers of India - RJ Praveen. Along with this, the campaign will put a spotlight on iconic stories of India by interviewing bureaucrats, government officials, and scholars.

Reflecting on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "It's indeed a matter of pride and honour for the entire nation to be achieving this landmark. Over these years, the nation and we Indians have gained tremendous respect around the globe for contributions and achievements across various walks of life. The campaign aims to showcase stories lost in time over the historical journey of 75 years since India's independence. The campaign, will be focusing on highlighting such anecdotes that will urge individuals to pause, relive and soak in the past that has helped our country to grow and develop. We are happy to have a reputed industry body like FICCI as the knowledge partner on board for this campaign."

The campaign will be running from February 4, 2022 to August 15, 2022. Tune into RED FM every Friday 9:30 am - 10:30 am.

