Risaya Soars High with Drone Program Launch at Ethiraj College

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17: Risaya, a leading innovator in the education sector, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Drone Program at Ethiraj College, Chennai. Additionally, Risaya has an advanced Sound Engineering Program at Loyola College, demonstrating its commitment to providing state-of-the-art educational opportunities that align with industry demands and technological advancements.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bangalore, Risaya has rapidly established itself as a trailblazer in delivering specialized educational programs across various disciplines. The company operates primarily in the higher education segment, offering innovative courses tailored to meet the needs of both students and industry professionals.

Drone Program at Ethiraj College

Risaya's newly launched Drone Program at Ethiraj College is set to revolutionize the way students engage with and learn about drone technology. This program is designed to provide comprehensive training in drone engineering, technology, and business applications, equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in this burgeoning field. Speaking about the program, Rathish, CEO of Risaya, stated, "Our Drone Program is an exciting addition to our educational offerings. We aim to empower students with the knowledge and practical experience they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving drone industry."

Sound Engineering Program Showcased at Loyola College

In addition to the Drone Program, Risaya showcased its advanced Sound Engineering Program at Loyola College today. This program, which focuses on the technical and creative aspects of sound production, has already garnered significant interest among students. Rathish commented, "Our Sound Engineering Program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and a deep understanding of the latest technologies in sound production. We are thrilled to bring this program to Loyola College and offer students the opportunity to explore careers in this dynamic field."

A Commitment to Excellence and International Collaboration

Risaya's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional education and the evolving needs of the industry. The company's focus on emerging technologies, creative arts, and professional courses ensures that students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future. "At Risaya, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality education that is both relevant and impactful," said Rathish. "Our programs are crafted to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their chosen careers."

Risaya is proud to have established international university tie-ups, allowing students to benefit from global perspectives and opportunities. These partnerships enable students to partake in exchange programs and gain exposure to international best practices. "Our collaborations with esteemed international universities ensure our students receive a world-class education," noted Rathish.

Industry Tie-ups for Placements and Internships

In addition to academic excellence, Risaya places a strong emphasis on employability. The company has forged significant industry tie-ups to facilitate placements and internships for its students. These partnerships ensure that students have access to practical experience and professional networks that are crucial for their career development. "We believe in the importance of industry engagement and continuously strive to create opportunities for our students to connect with leading companies," remarked Rathish.

Innovative Programs and Future Prospects

Risaya's educational programs are characterized by their innovative curriculum and industry partnerships. The company's collaboration with leading institutions and experts ensures that its courses are not only academically rigorous but also aligned with industry standards and practices. "We believe in the power of collaboration and continuously seek partnerships that enhance our educational offerings," said Rathish. "Our goal is to create a learning environment that is both inspiring and conducive to professional growth."

As Risaya continues to expand its footprint in the education sector, the company remains committed to its vision of providing transformative learning experiences. With a focus on emerging technologies and creative disciplines, Risaya is poised to shape the future of education in India and beyond. "Our journey has just begun, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead," said Rathish. "We will continue to innovate and adapt to ensure that our students receive the best possible education and are prepared for the future."

For more information about Risaya and its educational programs, please visit https://www.risaya.global/

Risaya is a premier education provider specializing in higher education and school segments, offering a wide range of programs in emerging technologies, creative arts, and professional courses. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bangalore, Risaya is dedicated to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education that prepares students for successful careers.

