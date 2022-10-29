Rocketize aims to propel memecoins alongside Floki Inu and Shiba Inu

The meme coin meta has propelled the crypto market in more ways than many would agree.

Dogecoin initiated the bull run in 2021 after its massive success.

The meme coin soared from USD 0.004681 at the start of 2021 to an all-time high of USD 0.7376 in May 2021, reaching a total gain of over 15,000 per cent. Shiba Inu is another cryptocurrency that made some good profits as it was a major competitor to Doge and a meme coin that offered DeFi utilities for users.

Although we've seen the potential that meme coins have in the crypto market, very few of these cryptocurrencies have been able to meet up to the Dogecoin and Shiba expectations. While a few of the meta's failures could be attributed to the current market meltdown, part of the problem is that few of these meme coins have offered enough relevance to the market. However, the narrative is starting to change.

Shiba Inu, the second-best meme token, is constantly pushing the narrative for the meme coin meta. Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme coin with a canine theme. It promises to be even better with , a new meme coin project looking to further propel the meme coin meta. Additionally, the cryptocurrency is currently on presale, offering users the opportunity to get in early. Let's find out more about these cryptocurrencies.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) The Movement

The Floki Inu (FLOKI) community refers to it as a movement rather than merely a multi-chain meme coin. It was made when Elon Musk revealed he would rename his Shiba Inu pet "Floki," and its residents are known as "Floki Vikings." The multi-chain Floki Inu (FLOKI) tokens support both BEP-20 and ERC-20 standard tokens.

Many objectives were in mind when Floki Inu (FLOKI) was established, and the community has been working to realise these objectives. They have joined the fight against world hunger and Floki Inu (FLOKI) is working with Kimbal Musk's Million Gardens Movement to improve global health by educating people about nutrition and giving them the skills they need to grow their own food.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Second Top Performing Meme Coin

The SHIB token started its journey as a competitor to Dogecoin in 2020 and ended up being the second top-performing meme coin in the crypto market. Shiba Inu is the first memecoins to integrate DeFi functionality into meme coins. Its shibaswap dex enables easy swapping of tokens and other Defi functions like staking and liquidity provision.

The meme token is a community-driven project that has made it a goal to meet all of a community's demands. The network's metaverse, shibaverse, which debuted last year, offers additional functionalities, which include games, education, events, and much more additions that would, in turn, fuel the network's growth.

Rocketize (JATO) The New Meme Coin

Rocketize (JATO) is a new meme coin project launching on the Binance smart chain. The meme coin aims to propel users' journey through internet memes and earnings. It is a community-driven project whose major emblem is its community. Rocketize places control in the hands of its users and enables them to make positive decisions to influence the community's growth.

Rocketize also intends to offer Defi utilities alongside its DAO model. The network also offers an NFT marketplace, a DEX protocol, and many more. In an attempt to also improve the interaction between existing blockchains, Rocketize is investigating the possibilities of initiating a cross-chain bridge. The network is currently on presale, and the presale stage offers the opportunity to buy early and make some good profits.

