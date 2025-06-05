ROX Hi-Tech Reports H2 FY25 Consolidated Revenue of INR 190.14 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE – ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 FY25 and FY25.

Key Financial highlights:

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights – FY25

Total Income: ₹190.14 Cr

EBITDA: ₹ 31.82 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 16.74%

Net Profit: ₹19.93 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 10.48%

Diluted EPS: ₹8.73

Standalone Key Financial Highlights – FY25

Total Income: ₹189.19 Cr | YoY: 7.19%

EBITDA: ₹ 31.21 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 16.49%

Net Profit: ₹19.32 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 10.21%

Diluted EPS: ₹8.46

Standalone Key Financial Highlights – H2 FY25

Total Income: ₹104.39 Cr | YoY: 5.28%

EBITDA: ₹ 10.73 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 10.28%

Net Profit: ₹9.11 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 8.73%

Diluted EPS: ₹3.99

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, “ROX Hi-Tech's focus on strategic growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation continues to drive our forward momentum.

We have significantly strengthened our global footprint with the incorporation of new subsidiaries in Denmark, California, and Mauritius. These strategic expansions enhance our ability to align with regional opportunities in enterprise software, IT consulting, and system integration.

Our execution capabilities were further validated with a ₹40 crore order book in digital transformation projects from enterprise clients. These engagements focus on application, network, and security management—key pillars in today's digital-first landscape.

A standout achievement this half was our partnership with Indocool Composites Pvt. Ltd. to implement the GROW with SAP program, reinforcing our leadership in enterprise transformation. Additionally, our recent membership in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reflects our commitment to deeper industry collaboration and thought leadership within India's evolving IT ecosystem.

These milestones not only underscore our strategic direction but also position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in a rapidly transforming digital world. We remain dedicated to delivering sustainable value, fostering client trust, and accelerating innovation with clarity and precision.”

Highlights for H2 FY25 (October 2024 – March 2025)

Driving Digital Transformation with Indocool Composites The company has secured a contract to implement GROW with SAP for Indocool Composites Pvt. Ltd., streamlining operations across Finance, Procurement, Sales, and Manufacturing to drive efficiency and scalable growth. Incorporation of Subsidiary Company-California To tap into growth opportunities in North America, the company has incorporated ROX HITECH LLC in California. The entity will offer solutions across enterprise software development, IT consulting, and system integration, aligning with the core operations of the parent company. Incorporation of Subsidiary Company-Denmark The company has established ROX HITECH ApS in Denmark to strengthen its presence in the European market. The subsidiary will focus on delivering enterprise software development, IT consulting, and system integration services in line with the company’s strategic business objectives. Incorporation of Subsidiary Company-Mauritius As part of its international expansion strategy, the company has set up ROX HITECH – Mauritius to serve as an overseas hub. The subsidiary will focus on enterprise software development, IT consulting, and system integration, further extending the company’s global service capabilities. Membership With the Confederation of Indian Industry The Company has become a proud member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), marking a significant step in its journey of growth and industry engagement. This membership reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and contributing to India's evolving digital economy. Secures ₹40 Cr Digital Transformation Order from Enterprise Clients The Company has secured ₹40 Cr worth of digital transformation projects from enterprise clients, covering network, security, and application management. This milestone highlights the company's growing strength in delivering innovative and scalable IT solutions.

